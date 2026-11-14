📢 Coffee fundraisers to support Deputies Perry & Acheson’s families

Two local coffee shops are raising money for the families of Deputy Parker Perry and Deputy Mason Acheson.

The Wake Up Call is finishing its round‑up fundraiser today, Nov 14, 2026 . They’re partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union , which is matching donations up to $11,500 . Stop by any location today and round up your purchase to donate.

Java Jump, at 601 N. Mullan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, will host a fundraiser on Nov 17, 2026, from 5:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Fifty percent of all proceeds that day will go to the memorial fund honoring Deputies Perry and Acheson.

The county has also shared a SCOPE Venmo donation QR code for anyone who wants to give directly.

If you’re grabbing coffee anyway, these are easy ways to support the families.