Spokane Valley retail is busy right now—groceries, outdoor gear, and big-box stores are all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and display fresh seafood, help customers at the counter, and keep the department clean and safe. Good fit if you enjoy food prep, can work in a fast-paced team, and don’t mind using sharp tools and cleaning products.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Not listed (retail shifts, 24/7 store)

Not listed (retail shifts, 24/7 store) Salary: Not listed

Run a two-aisle register or self-checkout area, handle cash and coupons, and keep your lane stocked and tidy. Shifts can vary between 5:00 am and 1:00 am, so this works well if you need flexible hours and like steady customer interaction.

Employer: Sierra (TJX Companies)

Location: 13824 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $17.13–$17.63/hour (range up to $27.20/hour)

Help shoppers in-store, run the register, and keep merchandise organized and looking good. This role stands out for clear pay info, store discount, and access to a wide benefits package if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the beer, wine, and spirits department—supervise staff, plan displays and promos, and watch inventory and safety. You must be 21+, comfortable with basic math, and ready to coach a team while hitting sales goals.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, communicate with customers by phone, and bring orders out to cars. Great if you like staying busy behind the scenes, working mostly on your own, and keeping things organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.