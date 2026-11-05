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Spokane Valley
Fire in compactor at Valley Transfer Station
4 days ago
Spokane Valley Fire crews are responding to a reported fire inside a compactor at the Valley Transfer Station near Sullivan Road and Kiernan Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and give all responding emergency vehicles extra room to work. More information: https://t.co/yyg6U6Elmp
This content is adapted from materials provided by Spokane Valley Fire
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