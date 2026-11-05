🚌 Spokane Valley transportation jobs with multiple CDL roles

Spokane Valley has some solid driving and auto tech openings right now, with good pay and steady hours. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoNation

AutoNation Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$51+ per hour (flat-rate, based on experience, training, and certifications) + $5,000+ retention bonus for qualifying candidates

Busy, temperature-controlled Chevy shop where you’ll handle repairs and maintenance to factory standards and work with a seasoned team. Comes with paid OEM training, clear career paths (up to master tech and management), strong benefits, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Alliance Door Products

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time (40–50 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $27.00–$28.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly Class A role hauling door products to customers, with 1–2 nights away per week and weekends off. Includes medical/dental/vision, HSA with employer contributions, retirement plan, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Spokane Metals LLC

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time (part-time option noted)

Salary: From $25.00 per hour (DOE)

Family-owned metal fabrication company seeking an experienced Class A driver for local steel deliveries around WA/ID/OR. Monday–Thursday 10-hour shifts (occasional Friday OT), home every night, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.