🏥 Spokane Valley Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Spokane Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for people (or pets!), there are several solid options with steady hours and real benefits.

Employer: Andrews Care Inc. (Farr Residential Care)

Andrews Care Inc. (Farr Residential Care) Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time (set day and overnight shifts)

(set day and overnight shifts) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Perks: $2,000 sign-on bonus , up to $2,100/year attendance bonus , 401(k) with 3% match , medical, dental, vision (60% employer-paid) , PTO, holiday pay, paid training

, up to , , , PTO, holiday pay, paid training Why it’s worth a look: Work in both assisted living and secure memory care with a stable 40-hour week. Great for experienced caregivers (1+ year in memory care) who want strong benefits and like a structured, team-focused setting.

Employer: Weishaar & Weber Dentistry

Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Employee discount Why it’s worth a look: Front-office role for someone who knows dental insurance, coding, and Dentrix Ascend. You’ll handle verifications, claims, and patient questions in a small-practice setting where detail and customer service really matter.

Employer: Petco

Location: Veradale, WA (Spokane Valley area)

Type: Part-time , in-person, driving between clinic sites

, in-person, driving between clinic sites Pay: $15.00 – $19.25/hour

Perks: Training provided; access to Petco’s broader benefits and rewards (see Petco careers site)

Training provided; access to Petco’s broader benefits and rewards (see Petco careers site) Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you love pets and people and want hands-on vet clinic experience without needing prior vet tech credentials. You’ll travel with a team to Petco clinics, help run preventive care events, and learn on the job.

Employer: First Choice In-Home Care

Location: Spokane Valley & greater Spokane County, WA

Type: Full-time & Part-time , flexible schedules

, flexible schedules Pay: $23.57 – $27.56/hour

Perks: Paid medical, dental, vision , paid training (including Home Care Aide basic training bonus), paid vacation, retirement plan, mileage reimbursement, paid sick time, tuition reimbursement, and more

Paid , paid training (including Home Care Aide basic training bonus), paid vacation, retirement plan, mileage reimbursement, paid sick time, tuition reimbursement, and more Why it’s worth a look: Very flexible hours (5–40 per week) and strong benefits for in-home caregivers. Great if you want to build a schedule around your life while still earning a solid hourly rate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have multiple openings or similar roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.