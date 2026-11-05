🛒 Spokane Valley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Spokane Valley has a nice mix of front-line and lead roles right now, from pet care to retail leadership. If you like working with people (and sometimes pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: BECU

BECU Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,300 – $103,000/year + incentives

Lead a credit union branch, coach a team, and build relationships in the community. This is a good fit if you have retail/banking leadership experience and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, 4% annual 401(k) contribution, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Petco

Location: Veradale, WA (North 10 Sullivan Rd)

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets—bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and store discounts, plus clear paths to grow into salon leader or grooming mentor.

Employer: Sierra (TJX Companies)

Location: Spokane Valley, WA – 13824 E Indiana Ave

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.13 – $19.63/hour to start (range up to $30.40/hour)

Step into a key-holder style role where you support store operations, coach associates, and help run the floor. Great if you have at least 1 year retail and 6 months leadership and want solid retail perks like associate discount, 401(k), health benefits, and paid time off.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.