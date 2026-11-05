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🛒 Spokane Valley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Spokane Valley has a nice mix of front-line and lead roles right now, from pet care to retail leadership. If you like working with people (and sometimes pets), these are worth a look.
Manager Retail Branch I
- Employer: BECU
- Location: Spokane Valley, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,300 – $103,000/year + incentives
Lead a credit union branch, coach a team, and build relationships in the community. This is a good fit if you have retail/banking leadership experience and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, 4% annual 401(k) contribution, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Groomer (Pet Stylist)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Veradale, WA (North 10 Sullivan Rd)
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Salary: $15.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets—bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and store discounts, plus clear paths to grow into salon leader or grooming mentor.
Retail Department Coordinator
- Employer: Sierra (TJX Companies)
- Location: Spokane Valley, WA – 13824 E Indiana Ave
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.13 – $19.63/hour to start (range up to $30.40/hour)
Step into a key-holder style role where you support store operations, coach associates, and help run the floor. Great if you have at least 1 year retail and 6 months leadership and want solid retail perks like associate discount, 401(k), health benefits, and paid time off.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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