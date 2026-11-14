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Spokane County
Honor escort route for Deputy Mason Acheson completed
13 days ago
📢 Honor escort held for Deputy Mason Acheson
On November 13, 2026, the Acheson family and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other First Responder agencies, held an honor escort for Deputy Mason Acheson.
The escort:
- Started at the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 102 S. Spokane Street
- Ended at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W Wellesley Avenue
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their patience and support during the escort. Both the Acheson family and the Sheriff’s Office say they deeply appreciate the community’s outpouring of support.
More Info: UPDATE: Deputy Mason Acheson Honor Escort Informat...
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