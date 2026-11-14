📢 Honor escort for Deputy Parker Perry completed

On November 13, 2026, the Perry family and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other first responder agencies, held an honor escort for Deputy Parker Perry.

The escort:

Started at the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 102 S. Spokane Street

at the Ended at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 7111 N. Division Street

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for its patience and support during the escort. Both the Perry family and the Sheriff’s Office say they deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.