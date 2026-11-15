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💰 Splendora ISD online auction open through Nov. 25
4 days ago
💰 Splendora ISD online auction now open
The SISD Online Auction is live and open for bidding.
You can browse items and place bids now at: https://www.onlinepros.com/auctions/detail/bw173764
Key dates:
- Auction closes on November 25, 2026
- Item removal must be completed by December 2, 2026
If you’re interested in picking up some surplus items from Splendora ISD, be sure to get your bids in before Nov. 25 and plan to pick up anything you win by Dec. 2.
More Info: Splendora ISD -
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