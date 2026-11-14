undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spiro
📅 Family Archaeology Day at Spiro Mounds, Oct. 16
2 days ago
📅 Hands-on Archaeology Day at Spiro Mounds
Bring the family out for Archaeology Day at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Saturday, October 16, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can:
- Try artifact sorting
- Watch and try atlatl throwing (an ancient dart-throwing tool) at 11 a.m.
- See an archaeological flotation demo at 1 p.m. to learn how archaeologists pull tiny plant remains and other items from soil
Free refreshments will be available. The event is included with regular admission, so there’s no extra fee beyond getting in.
Location: Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, about 3 miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271, then 4 miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
For more information, call (918) 962-2062.
More Info: Archaeology Day | OHS Calendar
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1