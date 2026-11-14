📅 Hands-on Archaeology Day at Spiro Mounds

Bring the family out for Archaeology Day at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Saturday, October 16, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can:

Try artifact sorting

Watch and try atlatl throwing (an ancient dart-throwing tool) at 11 a.m.

(an ancient dart-throwing tool) at See an archaeological flotation demo at 1 p.m. to learn how archaeologists pull tiny plant remains and other items from soil

Free refreshments will be available. The event is included with regular admission, so there’s no extra fee beyond getting in.

Location: Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, about 3 miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271, then 4 miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

For more information, call (918) 962-2062.