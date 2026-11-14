Spencerport has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and want steady hours. These roles are all with one local agency that offers strong benefits and paid training.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Lifetime Assistance, Inc. Location: Spencerport, NY

Salary: $21.55/hour

Type: Full-Time, Evenings (Mon 3–9pm; Thu & Fri 3–11pm; Sat 3–9pm; Sun 3–11pm; Tue/Wed off )

(Mon 3–9pm; Thu & Fri 3–11pm; Sat 3–9pm; Sun 3–11pm; ) Perks: $1,000 welcome bonus, no-premium health insurance, tuition help, paid training, clear growth paths.

You’ll support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a residential home—helping with daily living, community outings, and skill-building. Good fit if you’re caring, dependable, and like a set evening schedule.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Lifetime Assistance, Inc. Location: Spencerport, NY

Salary: $21.55/hour + $0.75/hour weekend differential

Type: Full-Time, Evenings (Mon–Wed, Sat & Sun 3–11pm)

(Mon–Wed, Sat & Sun 3–11pm) Perks: $1,000 welcome bonus, no-premium health insurance, tuition support, paid training, advancement options.

Similar residential support work, but with a full 40-hour evening schedule and extra pay on weekends. Great if you want full-time hours and don’t mind working most evenings.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Lifetime Assistance, Inc. Location: Spencerport, NY

Salary: $21.55/hour

Type: Full-Time, Days (Mon–Fri 7am–3:30pm; weekends off )

(Mon–Fri 7am–3:30pm; ) Perks: No-premium health insurance, strong tuition help, paid training, PTO, supportive team.

Daytime role in a residential setting, helping people with daily routines, appointments, and community activities. Nice option if you want a regular weekday schedule and your weekends free.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Lifetime Assistance, Inc. Location: Spencerport, NY

Salary: $21.55/hour

Type: Full-Time, Days (Mon–Fri 7am–3:30pm; weekends off )

(Mon–Fri 7am–3:30pm; ) Perks: Same benefits as above; this is the same role listed on Indeed for easier applying.

If you prefer using Indeed to track your applications, this link goes to the same weekday day-shift position.

If you’re kind, patient, and ready to make a real difference close to home, pick the schedule that fits your life and send in an application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.