Spencer has a few solid openings right now if you like helping people and want steady hours with benefits. All of these are with Venture Community Services, supporting adults with disabilities in local residential homes.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Spencer, MA

Type: Part-time (23 hours/week)

Schedule: Fri 3p–11p; Sat 8a–3p & 3p–11p

Fri 3p–11p; Sat 8a–3p & 3p–11p Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour (paid training)

(paid training) Sign-on bonus: $500 (part-time) / $1,000 (full-time)

This role is hands-on support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities—helping with daily living, appointments, and community outings. Good fit if you’re caring, patient, and want strong training and benefits in a steady weekend/evening schedule.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Spencer, MA

Type: Part-time (12 hours/week)

Schedule: Sun 8a–3p; Sat 9a–2p

Sun 8a–3p; Sat 9a–2p Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour (paid training)

(paid training) Sign-on bonus: $500 (part-time) / $1,000 (full-time)

Great if you want a smaller weekend-only schedule while still making a real impact. You’ll support adults with daily care, community activities, and goals, with full training provided.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Spencer, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Sun 8a–3p & 3p–11p; Mon 2p–10p; Tue 2p–10p; Thu 3p–10p

Sun 8a–3p & 3p–11p; Mon 2p–10p; Tue 2p–10p; Thu 3p–10p Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour (paid training)

(paid training) Sign-on bonus: $1,000 (full-time) / $500 (part-time)

Full-time role with steady afternoons/evenings, supporting adults with personal care, appointments, and community life. Comes with strong benefits, paid certifications (CPR/First Aid, MAP, etc.), and room to grow.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Spencer, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Tue 3p–11p; Wed 1p–9p; Thu 3p–9p; Fri 3p–11p; Sat 8a–6p

Tue 3p–11p; Wed 1p–9p; Thu 3p–9p; Fri 3p–11p; Sat 8a–6p Pay: $19.50–$21.00/hour

Sign-on bonus: $1,000

Step-up role for someone with residential experience who wants leadership. You’ll support residents directly and also help supervise staff, manage care plans, oversee safety, and fill in for the House Manager when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Venture often has similar shifts and roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of community jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.