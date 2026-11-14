📅 Guided Wolf Cave hike at McCormick's Creek

Join a naturalist for a Wolf Cave Hike at McCormick's Creek State Park, 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460 on Friday, Nov. 13, from 10:00 am–12:30 pm.

The hike is about 2.8 miles and includes an option to go through Wolf Cave.

What to know:

Meet at the Nature Center to start the hike

to start the hike Bring a flashlight

Wear closed-toe shoes

Wolf Cave is wet and has tight spaces, so dress accordingly

Great option if you enjoy guided hikes, caves, and learning from a park naturalist.