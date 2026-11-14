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📅 Guided Wolf Cave hike at McCormick's Creek State Park
12 days ago
📅 Guided Wolf Cave hike at McCormick's Creek
Join a naturalist for a Wolf Cave Hike at McCormick's Creek State Park, 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460 on Friday, Nov. 13, from 10:00 am–12:30 pm.
The hike is about 2.8 miles and includes an option to go through Wolf Cave.
What to know:
- Meet at the Nature Center to start the hike
- Bring a flashlight
- Wear closed-toe shoes
- Wolf Cave is wet and has tight spaces, so dress accordingly
Great option if you enjoy guided hikes, caves, and learning from a park naturalist.
More Info: Wolf Cave Hike, McCormick's Creek State Park - Sta...
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