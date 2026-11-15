Three wonderful dogs in Spencer, IA are looking for new homes through private owners. All have no adoption fee and are hoping for a fresh start with loving families.

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix

Husky / Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 4.5 years (adult)

About 4.5 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spencer, IA)

About Sasha:

Sasha is a friendly, people-loving girl who also makes a good watch dog by letting you know when someone is approaching. She’s well behaved in the house and especially enjoys cooler weather. She loves to play ball (even golf balls!) and enjoys stuffed toys.

Sasha’s best friend is Tuck (listed below). They are rarely apart and share a large doghouse to sleep together. Her owner would love to see them adopted together if possible.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spencer, IA)

About Scout:

Scout is a sweet black Lab mix who needs more outdoor time and attention than her current owner can provide. She prefers an active lifestyle with plenty of play and time outside.

She can be unsure around new dogs at first and may growl or bark, but she has never attacked another dog. With a little time, she warms up. She would do best with someone who can give her regular exercise, patience, and consistency.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Dutch Shepherd mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Dutch Shepherd mix Age: About 9 years (adult)

About 9 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spencer, IA)

About Tuck:

Tuck was adopted as a young dog in 2018 and has been a loyal companion ever since. He is a very quiet dog who rarely barks—usually only if he sees wildlife and might give chase. He does not bark at people or everyday sounds, and his owner believes he would make a great town dog.

Tuck has lived in the country and loves to run, so a home where he can stretch his legs would be ideal. He is very bonded with Sasha, and they currently share a large doghouse and spend most of their time together. The owner would love to see them adopted as a pair if someone can take both.

👉 Meet Tuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Spencer, IA and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or apply. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find the right match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.