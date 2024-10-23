Open in App
    Spencer Evening World

    A Hiker's Path: Seeing Missouri's Big Spring knocks an item off my bucket list

    By Susan Anderson,

    2 days ago

    This week I am writing from the Ozarks in Missouri while I am on a week-long camping trip visiting places on my bucket list and my family.

    I started my adventure at the Big Spring campground near Van Buren, Missouri. Big Spring is the name of an actual underground spring found in the Mark Twain National Forest .

    One of Missouri’s first state parks, Big Spring was under the state's stewardship from 1924 until 1969. At that time, Missouri donated the park to the National Park Service which then made it a part of the “Ozark National Scenic Waterways.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9u4z_0wIN5kg000

    Big Spring is sometimes called the "Biggest Underground Spring in America." For sure, it’s the biggest one in the state of Missouri. With an average daily flow of 286 million gallons of water, the spring is an awesome sight and a geologic wonder.

    Underground passages carry water from as far as 45 miles away to emerge at the spring. After it rises above ground, it flows downstream until it joins the Current River, a national scenic river running through the park.

    I had read about this place and decided to go visit. There is a very nice campground, so I made a reservation for two nights. After my 6-hour drive to the park, I got my campsite settled and then went to the spring.

    It was even more beautiful than I had imagined.

    I took more than a few photos and the found the trail that went around and above the beautiful, aqua-colored spring. Studies have shown the water is carrying a load of dissolved limestone equivalent to 70 tons a day! This dissolved rock gives the spring its color and is also carving out a huge conduit underground.

    I found several trails in the park. The first one I hiked was above and behind the area where the spring came out from underground. There were also a couple of small caves above it, which I explored. These caves were a part of the bigger cave system underneath where the water runs through.

    It was a beautiful and warm day in Missouri when I explored this beautiful place.

    I immediately found the rock trail at the springs and followed it along, taking photos as I went.It was an amazing to watch all that water rushing up from underground, clear and bubbling up in gorgeous colors.

    The first cave I came across seemed small, but once inside of it I could see a passage that led to the left. It was very dark so I opted to go back to the trail. I did take some photos of the inside though.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026VKU_0wIN5kg000

    Next was a set of stone steps that led me up to a higher point, all the better for a good view of the spring below. The trail led along the pool of water moving downstream to the Current River.

    A large stone bluff was to my right with lots of lichen and ferns growing from the many cracks where stones abutted. It was so scenic and serene. I reached the end of the trail near a bridge where the water flowed under and on to the river. I turned and went back to the start.

    It was very exciting to see this natural phenomenon, and another bucket list item crossed off the books.

    But there was more to discover in this place. That story will be for next time! Until then, I leave you with this quote: ”I would have bartered a diamond mine for a glass of pure spring water.” — Jules Verne, French novelist, poet, 1828-1905

    Until the next trail,Susan

    This article originally appeared on Evening World: A Hiker's Path: Seeing Missouri's Big Spring knocks an item off my bucket list

