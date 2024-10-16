A Hiker's Path: On a trip to Yosemite, I won the lottery, literally

One year, I got to go on a great backpacking trip out west. It's hard to put into words the effects of what hiking in the wilderness for three weeks does to your psyche, but I can say that it is quite an experience!

I had always dreamed of visiting and hiking in Yosemite National Park and that summer it became a reality for me.

But I didn't just get to hike in Yosemite. My friend and I were going to backpack on the John Muir trail . The permits to hike this trail are given out through a lottery system and hundreds of people apply every day during that time.

Imagine my surprise when my friend and I applied for and actually got one.

We were to start in June that summer.

The John Muir's northern trailhead begins in Yosemite National Park and the southern terminus ends at Mount Whitney approximately 211 miles south right through the Sierra Nevada. The trail is named after a special person who hiked and explored the area back in the late 1800s and early 1900s: John Muir .

Muir was a Scottish-born American and was a naturalist, author, philosopher, botanist and an advocate for the preservation of the wilderness in the United States.

The trail is a rugged in spots taking hikers through the wilderness, over mountain passes, fording in creeks and rivers, and requiring filtering water from streams, carrying food, and basically roughing it.

Our permits were good from June 13 through July 11.

After months of preparation and training, we were ready, or so we thought, and headed out west.

Yosemite National Park was our destination and Glacier Point in the park was our starting place. Yosemite Valley was named after the Native American tribe that use to live on the land. The park was first created in 1864 as a forest preserve by President Lincoln. It now consists of 747,956 acres.

Yosemite is known for its waterfalls, granite cliffs, and its giant sequoia trees.

It has 800 miles of hiking trails and the famous John Muir Trail begins there. My friend and I met up with others who were hiking the trail and we all camped at the backpackers campground.

We were to start at Glacier Point, which has a wonderful view of Yosemite Valley from an elevation of 7,212 feet. The point offers an awesome view of Yosemite Falls, the Half-dome, Vernal Falls, Nevada Falls and Clouds Rest.

We started our hike on the Panorama trail on Glacier Point, which is 8.5 miles in one direction. After reaching the end of it, we had to hike another mile to our next camp where we would start the John Muir.

The panorama trail was awesome. Yosemite Falls can be seen there and it is the fifth largest waterfall in the world at 2,425 feet.

The Half Dome is a granite, dome shaped, rock formation. The granite crest rises 4,737 feet above Yosemite Valley with a total elevation of 8,839 feet.

We spent the day on that trail and had our dinner at Nevada Falls. The next day, we began our official journey on the John Muir. The next three weeks spent in the wilderness was beyond words. The beauty and the ruggedness were nothing like this hiker had ever seen before. The trail’s namesake knew what he was talking about. I have since read several of his books and how he loved this wilderness mountain range. He eventually decided to work on preserving it.

I found a photo of John Muir, taken with Teddy Roosevelt, the 25th president of the United States. The president visited Yosemite and met with John Muir in 1903 to discuss conservation of the wilderness. This meeting led Roosevelt to expand the wilderness protection of Yosemite and also to establish many other national parks.

I leave you with a quote by President Roosevelt that seemed fitting back then and even now.

"We are not building this country for a day. It is to last through the ages." — Theodore Roosevelt, 25th president of the United States, 1858-1919

Until the next trail, Susan

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: A Hiker's Path: On a trip to Yosemite, I won the lottery, literally