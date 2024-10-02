Open in App
    A Hiker's Path: Hunting for evidence of the old Tulip Tree Trace trail

    By Susan Anderson,

    2 days ago

    Sometimes finding an old trail is like finding an old treasure. There are many old trails in Indiana. Some are still in use while others are grown up with weeds and long forgotten. And then there are old trails that become part of new trails.

    I like exploring these old paths from time to time.

    One such place is the old “Tulip Tree Trace” trail.

    This trail and others were built by Ken Tuxhorn beginning back in 1949. The trailhead for this trail began in Morgan-Monroe State Forest and ended at Yellowwood State Forest . Campgrounds were available in the forest back then and there were spots for many campers. The original trail was 22 miles long.

    Over the years, Tuxhorn built several trails in Monroe and Brown counties and maintained them as well. He operated the trail headquarters and his nonprofit organization, Outdoor Educational Activities Inc., from his home on Bear Wallow Hill for 64 years until he passed away in 2013. He was a teacher and principal for many years of his life.

    Portions of the historic Tuxhorn routes are publicly accessible and approved. The portions of these trails can be found on the following trails: the Hitz-Rhodehamel Nature Preserve trail owned by the Nature Conservancy; Trevlac Bluffs owned by the Sycamore Land Trust; and a small portion of the Ten O’Clock Line trail at Brown County State Park.

    I decided to explore a portion of the Tulip Tree Trace trail for myself to see if I could find any remnants of the old trail. I had searched for this elusive trail before and this time I intended to explore the areas even more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hntOY_0vrGd0ed00

    I traveled to the Yellowwood State Forest and found the trailhead for the Jackson Creek trail the Lake trail, and the Tecumseh trail. I knew that a portion of the old trail could be found back in this part of the forest someplace because I had seen it on an old map. These old trails have a way of disappearing from newer maps. I have gotten into a habit of saving my old maps.

    Many times a park or state forest will change the route of a trail and then update the maps. The old part of the trail is then usually cut off. But sometimes, like the Tuxhorn trails, some of the old trail is incorporated into a new one. I was very excited about the prospect of, once again, locating a small portion of this old trail.

    I had a copy of the old map and also had a copy of the state forest map. And, of course, I was using my gps. I was ready! I even had my compass along with me for good measure. I parked at the trailhead and took off down the Jackson Creek trail.

    The weather was nice for the middle of September. It had been a really hot summer and I was enjoying the sudden cooldown in the temperatures.

    It was a Sunday afternoon and there were quite a few people out and about. I had a mission to find a small section of this trail. The forest around me was starting to put on its autumn clothes: brown and orange and yellow dotted the landscape. It's my favorite time of year to be out in the woods.

    After I got deeper into the forest, I saw remnants of the old trail a few feet off the trail I was on. It was covered over with brush and undergrowth for the most part, signs of time past.

    You wouldn’t know what it was if you weren’t looking for it. I had seen this area last time that I searched.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Vr6u_0vrGd0ed00

    I stopped to study the map and then continued my expedition on the Jackson Creek trail. I hadn’t walked too much farther when I saw an old, metal sign embedded in a tree. I've taken a photo of this before.

    It reads: “State Game Refuge - No Hunting, Dogs, and Guns.” The forest preserve was established during the Great Depression, when work crews from the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration built many of the structures in use today. Of course, the land where I stood eventually became state forest land.

    The original Tulip Tree Trace trail eventually followed the Scarce O’Fat Ridge. During my explorations I was only able to get glimpses of the old trail. Still no luck finding new pieces of it. The good thing is there are plenty of other trails to hike at Yellowwood State Forest.

    The Hoosier Hiker’s Council has provided historical maps of the Tuxhorn trails online. They are for historical use only, with exception of the areas I mentioned earlier where the trails can be accessed. But I like to know the history of the land and the changes that have occurred over the years. Even though we live in the present, the past will always be part of what we built on. It was another great day on the trail.

    A quote for your week: “Stories open up new paths, sometimes send us back to old ones, and close off still others. Telling and listening to stories, we too, imaginatively walk down those paths — paths of longing, paths of hope, paths of desperation.” — Arthur Kleinman, American psychiatrist, author and professor at Harvard University

    Until the next trail,Susan

    This article originally appeared on Evening World: A Hiker's Path: Hunting for evidence of the old Tulip Tree Trace trail

