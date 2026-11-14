INDIANAPOLIS - INDY NXT by Firestone will carry significant momentum into 2027 after INDYCAR unveiled a 15-race calendar that continues the development series’ recent surge in competition, participation and visibility.

The schedule features four doubleheader weekends across 11 venues and includes a diverse mix of street circuits, road courses and oval tracks as the next generation of drivers continues its pursuit of a place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The announcement comes on the heels of one of the most competitive and successful seasons in recent INDY NXT history.

The 2026 championship produced 10 different race winners, tying the series record, while seven drivers scored their first career victories. Competition throughout the field reached unprecedented levels, with passing records falling at nine tracks and average car counts reaching 24 starters per race, the highest figure in 17 years.

INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles believes those numbers reflect the growing strength of the development series.

“As we have seen in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone is in the midst of immense growth both on and off the track,” Boles said. “With 10 different race winners last season, it is clear that the competition is as fierce as ever as drivers look to move up to the INDYCAR SERIES.”

The season will open March 7 on the Streets of St. Petersburg before heading to Arlington later that month. Barber Motorsports Park hosts the first of four doubleheaders April 3-4, followed by visits to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Detroit and World Wide Technology Raceway.

A busy summer stretch includes doubleheader weekends at Road America and Mid-Ohio before the championship heads west to Portland International Raceway and then returns to the historic Milwaukee Mile for the final oval event of the season.

For a second consecutive year, the championship will be decided at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during a Labor Day weekend doubleheader Sept. 4-5.

The schedule reflects a continued commitment to driver development, exposing competitors to the same variety of circuit types they’ll encounter upon reaching INDYCAR’s top level.

The growth extends beyond the racetrack.

Television viewership across FOX Sports platforms increased 14 percent during the 2026 season, giving the series another boost in visibility as it develops future INDYCAR stars. Every race in 2027 will again receive national television coverage through FOX Sports.

The series’ role as a direct pipeline to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES remains stronger than ever. Following Dale Coyne Racing’s signing of Nikita Johnson for 2027, the last four INDY NXT champions will all hold full-time rides in North America’s premier open-wheel championship next season.

In total, 15 former INDY NXT drivers competed full time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES during 2026, while 20 drivers with INDY NXT backgrounds qualified for the Indianapolis 500.

INDY NXT by Firestone Director Kirk Dooley pointed to those advancements as evidence the series is fulfilling its mission.

“INDY NXT by Firestone has been an ideal home for developing drivers and team personnel,” Dooley said. “Combined with record paddock growth and exposure, 2027 is shaping up to be another exhilarating season.”

Testing opportunities will also expand in 2027, with preseason sessions at Barber Motorsports Park and Sebring International Raceway, plus additional in-season tests at Mid-Ohio, Laguna Seca, World Wide Technology Raceway and Milwaukee.

Taken together, the schedule and testing calendar highlight INDYCAR’s continued investment in its development ladder. With larger fields, increasing television audiences and a growing track record of placing drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT enters 2027 positioned for another pivotal season.

2027 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule