MADRID - Formula 1’s long-awaited return to Spain’s capital has already proven to be much more than a sporting success.

According to an independent socioeconomic impact study conducted by PwC, the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at MADRING generated €544 million in economic activity, supported nearly 11,000 jobs and produced €95 million in tax revenues, exceeding projections across every major category.

The figures provide an early indication of the economic influence Formula 1 can bring to a major metropolitan area. Race organizers reported that every euro directly tied to the event generated an additional €4.60 throughout Madrid’s broader economy.

“The figures confirm the strategic importance the Grand Prix has gained for Madrid’s economy and international profile from its very first edition,” said José Vicente de los Mozos, chairman of the executive committee of IFEMA Madrid.

The event marked Formula 1’s return to Madrid for the first time in 45 years and quickly established itself as a major attraction. Over four days, the race weekend recorded a cumulative attendance of 353,000 spectators, with international visitors accounting for 35% of attendees and another 20% traveling from elsewhere in Spain.

Those visitors proved especially valuable to the local economy.

International attendees spent an average of €2,772 per person during their stay, more than double the spending generated by domestic Spanish visitors traveling from outside Madrid. On a daily basis, international Grand Prix fans spent approximately €591 per day, significantly outpacing average tourism spending levels within both Madrid and Spain as a whole.

The economic benefits spread across multiple industries, but hospitality emerged as the biggest winner. Hotels, restaurants and related tourism businesses generated €114 million in economic activity, leading all sectors impacted by the event. Manufacturing contributed €86 million, while construction added another €51 million.

The race also produced notable employment benefits. The study estimated the Grand Prix supported 10,948 jobs, surpassing original forecasts by nearly 24% and representing roughly 0.31% of total employment in the Madrid region.

Tax revenues followed a similar trajectory. Organizers reported the event generated €95 million through various taxes and social security contributions, exceeding initial projections by 14.5%.

Beyond the financial impact, the event served as a significant branding opportunity for the city.

More than 95% of attendees said the Grand Prix improved Madrid’s international image, while 98.1% indicated they would recommend the city as a tourist destination. Among international visitors, 90% said they were likely to return to Madrid in the future and 86% expressed interest in attending another Formula 1 race at MADRING.

Accessibility also emerged as a defining feature of the event. Organizers reported that 86% of spectators reached the circuit without using a private vehicle. Public transportation accounted for 65% of trips, while just 14% of attendees arrived by car.

The final economic totals substantially outperformed the forecasts released before the inaugural race. Economic impact finished 16.5% above projections, employment exceeded estimates by 23.7%, and tax contributions surpassed expectations by 14.5%.