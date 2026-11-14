MADRID, Spain - A new chapter in electric racing is set to begin as Formula E launches preseason testing for its revolutionary GEN4 car, a machine championship officials believe will redefine performance standards for all-electric motorsport.

All 12 teams will gather at Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE from Nov. 16-20 for the first competitive running of the GEN4 platform ahead of the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season. The test marks the public debut of Formula E’s fastest and most technologically advanced race car to date.

For teams and manufacturers, the five-day session represents the first opportunity to unlock the potential of a machine that dramatically raises the performance ceiling of the series.

“Pre-season testing is an exciting milestone in the preparations for any Formula E season,” said Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo. “As we embark into the unknown of the GEN4 era, the upcoming week at Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE will be hugely valuable.”

The numbers behind the GEN4 platform illustrate just how significant the leap could be.

The new car delivers up to 600kW of available power, equivalent to more than 815 horsepower, and introduces active all-wheel drive throughout every phase of competition. Formula E says the car can accelerate to 200 kilometers per hour in just 4.4 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating single-seater race car in the world.

Compared to the outgoing GEN3 Evo machine, the GEN4 produces up to 150% more downforce and is expected to slash approximately 10 seconds per lap during qualifying simulations.

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: A general view of the GEN4 Formula E car during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images) LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: A general view of the GEN4 Formula E car during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images) LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: James Rossiter of Great Britain driving the GEN4 Formula E car on track during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

The technical package also features active differentials, dual aerodynamic configurations and enhanced regenerative braking systems designed to accelerate technology transfer between racing and future production electric vehicles.

The debut comes as Formula E prepares for its largest and most expansive season ever.

The 2027 calendar features a record 21 races spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The season opens Jan. 16 in Mexico City and includes new events at Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the Miami International Autodrome before concluding with a doubleheader finale in Tokyo in July.

Madrid’s Jarama circuit will not only host preseason testing but will also welcome Formula E competition in June as part of the expanded schedule.

The championship itself is growing as well.

Three new entrants - Opel GSE Formula E, Fortescue Zero Racing and Fusion Formula E - boost the grid to a record 12 teams and 24 drivers. The newcomers join returning organizations including Porsche Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing, Nissan Formula E, Andretti Formula E and Mahindra Racing.

The deeper field brings an intriguing blend of established stars and emerging talent.

Former champions Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis return to challenge for the title, while highly regarded newcomers including Théo Pourchaire, Robert Shwartzman, Enzo Fittipaldi and Zak O’Sullivan prepare for their first full Formula E campaigns.

Off the track, Formula E continues expanding its commercial and technical partnerships. Bridgestone enters the championship as the official tire supplier for the GEN4 era, introducing a bespoke POTENZA tire developed specifically for the new platform. Engineering software company COMSOL also joins as the series’ first Official Multiphysics Partner, supporting simulation and digital twin development initiatives.

The series also highlighted its growing sustainability efforts, reporting that more than 86,000 people benefited from Formula E community programs during the 2025 season, generating an estimated €5.6 million in social value.

As teams arrive in Madrid, however, attention will shift from business metrics and technical specifications to lap times.

For the first time, Formula E’s future will be measured on track.