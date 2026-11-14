HOMESTEAD, Fla. - As the NASCAR Cup Series season came to a close at Homestead-Miami Speedway, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB used championship weekend to celebrate more than the end of a racing season.

The organization brought together members of its Strategic Ownership Group for a private hospitality experience centered around its Newmar Essex luxury motor coach, underscoring the growing role ownership, partnerships and business relationships play in the team’s long-term vision.

The gathering served as both a season-ending celebration and an opportunity to look ahead to what team leadership views as a transformative 2027 campaign.

Among those attending were Strategic Ownership Group members Jen Rubio, Scott Dixon, Andy Reiner, Danny Sullivan, Johnathan Crocker, Richie Schmock and Chase Utley, who joined LEGACY leadership and representatives from Newmar during the weekend festivities.

The Newmar executive coach functioned as the event’s centerpiece, serving as a mobile hospitality suite and meeting space throughout the race weekend. Guests participated in private discussions with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LEGACY co-owner Jimmie Johnson, as well as CLUB ambassador Trevor Bayne, while gaining a behind-the-scenes look at how the organization hosts partners and stakeholders at the racetrack.

Throughout the season, the coach has traveled to every NASCAR Cup Series event, serving as a mobile headquarters for team meetings, sponsor activations and executive hospitality.

“A race weekend runs on relationships, and you need a space to build them,” Johnson said. “The Newmar coach is that space for us. It gives LEGACY a professional home at the track where we can meet, host and connect with the people who believe in what we’re building.”

The event also highlighted the increasing importance of business and investment leaders within NASCAR ownership structures. LEGACY’s Strategic Ownership Group features accomplished figures from sports, technology, entrepreneurship and entertainment, reflecting a growing trend among race teams to attract expertise and influence beyond traditional motorsports circles.

For Newmar, the partnership provides an opportunity to showcase its luxury motor coaches in a real-world environment while supporting one of NASCAR’s emerging organizations.

“We’re proud to support LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in creating an environment where its leadership, ownership group and guests can connect throughout the NASCAR season,” Newmar President Casey Tubman said.

The event culminated with a reception celebrating the conclusion of the 2026 season and previewing what lies ahead in 2027.

That future includes significant changes on the competition side as well.

Josh Berry joins the organization to pilot the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, while Riley Herbst is set for his first full-time season in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. Johnson is expected to make his final NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500, while Erik Jones returns in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE as the organization’s longest-tenured driver.