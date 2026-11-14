DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After several seasons of flashes of speed but limited results, Tower Motorsports believes it has assembled one of its strongest driver lineups yet for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The team announced a four-driver roster featuring returning LMP2 champion John Farano, veteran sports car ace Renger van der Zande, rising Australian prospect Griffin Peebles and IMSA standout Tristan Vautier for its No. 8 ORECA LMP2 07 entry.

The lineup combines championship-winning experience with emerging talent as Tower looks to reclaim its position among the frontrunners in one of IMSA’s most competitive classes.

“I’m really excited about our driver lineup for next season,” team manager Rick Capone said. “We have a great combination of talent and experience. We already have a very strong team at Tower Motorsports, and I believe these are the final pieces of the puzzle to put us in a position to fight for wins.”

The centerpiece of the announcement is the addition of van der Zande as Farano’s full-season co-driver.

One of IMSA’s most accomplished prototype drivers, the Dutchman brings 23 career victories, 133 WeatherTech Championship starts and a reputation as one of the series’ most consistent race winners. Van der Zande has won at least one IMSA race every season since 2014 and arrives after a decade competing in the sport’s premier prototype category with programs including Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac Racing and Meyer Shank Racing.

The move reunites van der Zande with Farano, a pairing that has already produced promising results. The two have shared LMP2 machinery at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in recent seasons, providing an established foundation entering 2027.

Farano remains the cornerstone of the Tower program. The Canadian veteran enters his seventh consecutive full-time campaign with the team and is set to make his 50th IMSA WeatherTech Championship start at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

A five-time race winner and 2022 LMP2 champion, Farano is seeking his first victory since Sebring in 2023 and hopes van der Zande’s experience can help return the team to title contention.

The lineup also introduces one of sports car racing’s most promising newcomers.

Australian teenager Griffin Peebles joins the IMSA paddock after a breakthrough season in Europe that included the 2026 European Le Mans Series LMP2 championship. Peebles will serve as Tower’s Michelin Endurance Cup driver, giving the team additional speed and youth for IMSA’s longest and most demanding races.

Veteran Tristan Vautier rounds out the roster for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The French driver brings extensive experience across both IMSA prototype and GT competition and remains a familiar face within the organization after sharing driving duties with Farano during much of the 2026 campaign.

While the roster appears stacked on paper, Tower’s ambitions are rooted in the team’s history of success.

From 2020 through 2022, Tower Motorsports captured three consecutive Petit Le Mans victories, a streak highlighted by Farano’s championship-winning season in 2022. More recently, however, victories have been harder to find. The team’s most recent trip to victory lane came at Sebring in 2023, while a third-place finish at this year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring stood as its best result of the 2026 season.

Farano ultimately finished sixth in the LMP2 standings, leaving room for improvement heading into next year.

With a proven champion, one of IMSA’s most successful prototype racers, a highly touted young prospect and a Daytona specialist all sharing the same garage, Tower Motorsports enters 2027 believing it has assembled the pieces necessary to challenge for wins once again.