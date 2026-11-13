McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has completed its 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series driver lineup with the addition of race winner Nick Sanchez, giving the organization another proven contender as it pursues its first series championship.

The Statesville, North Carolina-based team announced Thursday that Sanchez will drive the No. 18 Chevrolet full-time next season, joining Christian Eckes and Daniel Hemric in a three-driver lineup that blends race-winning experience with championship aspirations.

For Sanchez, the move marks a return to full-time competition after running a limited schedule in 2026. The 25-year-old Miami native said the opportunity to join one of the Truck Series’ top organizations gives him renewed optimism heading into next season.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join MHR and compete full time again at a high level," Sanchez said. "I've always held myself to a high standard and I know the entire team is incredibly motivated and hungry for 2027."

Sanchez thanked team owner Bill McAnally, Chevrolet and the organization’s leadership for assembling the deal while expressing excitement about getting back into a full-season championship battle.

"It was a challenge to only run a limited schedule this last year, so I have a ton of energy and excitement for what's ahead of us in February," Sanchez said. "There are a lot of great people here and the desire from everyone to win races is off the charts."

Sanchez brings a proven track record to the organization. He owns two Truck Series victories, both earned during the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Across 51 career Truck Series starts, he has recorded 14 top-five finishes and 27 top-10s.

Before climbing NASCAR’s national-series ladder, Sanchez captured the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship. He later earned a victory and playoff berth during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign in 2025, further cementing his reputation as one of stock car racing’s rising talents.

McAnally believes Sanchez’s addition strengthens an organization that has steadily emerged as one of Chevrolet’s premier Truck Series teams.

"We're ecstatic to have Nick in the fold with us," McAnally said. "The raw speed and ability he brings to our group is going to elevate the entire operation. He's going to be a great asset and teammate in our stable."

McAnally pointed to Sanchez’s history of winning throughout his racing career as a key factor in the team’s decision.

"He's won at every level throughout his career, and we're excited to see his potential grow into results next year," he said.

The announcement comes as MHR continues its push toward a breakthrough Truck Series championship. With Eckes, Hemric and Sanchez scheduled to compete full-time in 2027, the organization enters the season with one of the deepest driver rosters in the garage.

Sanchez is set to make his debut for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing when the Truck Series opens its 2027 campaign at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19. Additional sponsorship and team details for the No. 18 Chevrolet will be announced at a later date.