DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Austin Cindric added another memorable Daytona triumph to his résumé Wednesday night, winning the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic and delivering the Air Force team a victory in a first-of-its-kind military tribute event at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver started the 30-minute exhibition race from the pole and survived a fierce late challenge from two-time Mustang Challenge North America champion Robert Noaker, who represented the Marine Corps. The pair exchanged the lead three times during the closing minutes before Cindric made what proved to be the winning pass with five minutes remaining aboard his No. 2 Air Force Ford Mustang Dark Horse R.

Although the race carried no championship implications, the battle for military branch bragging rights produced one of the night’s most entertaining moments as Cindric and Noaker raced side-by-side to the finish without contact.

#2: Austin Cindric (Air Force) Ford Mustang® Dark Horse R

"I finally have something to put on the center of the Christmas card, so I did win a race this year after all the talk," Cindric joked in Victory Lane. "It was an awesome event. It was a great turnout. Huge kudos to everyone at Ford Racing and Daytona for putting something like this on for the veterans. The response has been really cool and awesome to honor the Air Force with a win tonight."

Noaker, who was originally at Daytona in a driver-coach role before receiving a last-minute opportunity to compete, pushed Cindric throughout the closing stages and finished second for the Marines.

"It was a blast to race Austin," Noaker said. "I knew he was gonna race clean. He probably knew I was gonna race clean and it was so much fun to race that close and not have any contact and put on a great show for all the veterans here tonight."

Ryan Preece, representing the Navy, rounded out the podium after finishing third.

The victory added to Cindric’s lengthy list of Daytona accomplishments, which already includes wins on the famed superspeedway oval. After claiming the Veterans Day Classic on Daytona’s 12-turn, 3.6-mile road course, Cindric noted there are few races left at the World Center of Racing that he has yet to conquer.

"There's only two races at Daytona I've entered, this is a subtle brag, that I haven't won and it's the truck race and it's the Rolex 24," Cindric said. "I want to win the Rolex badly and I'd love to do it with Ford and Ford Racing."

The event featured 12 Ford-affiliated drivers competing in Mustang Dark Horse Rs adorned with military-inspired liveries representing all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Teams included the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Beyond the racing action, the Veterans Day Classic served as a celebration of military members, veterans and their families. The event included a concert headlined by Zac Brown Band and was developed in partnership with NASCAR, IMSA, Historic Sportscar Racing and Blue Star Families. Ford also used the event to spotlight the Proud to Honor Fund, which supports organizations serving military and veteran communities.

#2: Austin Cindric (Air Force) Ford Mustang® Dark Horse R

Cindric’s reward for winning the event was a custom-designed Proud to Honor trophy, while replica trophies will be displayed at Ford Racing and NASCAR headquarters.

"It goes without saying that this has been a hit," Cindric said when asked about a possible return. "So it would be cool to come back and do it all again."