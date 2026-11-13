Formula 1 is looking toward the future of transportation, announcing a multi-year partnership with Archer Aviation that could eventually bring electric air taxi service to select Grand Prix weekends around the world.

Under the agreement, Archer becomes an Official Supporter of Formula 1 and will work with the global racing series to explore opportunities for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to transport VIPs, fans and stakeholders to and from race circuits. Any future operations would be subject to regulatory approval.

The partnership places Archer alongside one of the world’s most recognizable sports properties, which now boasts more than 830 million fans globally. Archer also will maintain a presence at select Formula 1 events in markets where the company plans future commercial operations, including activations at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The announcement expands an emerging relationship between the two organizations. Archer previously showcased its Midnight aircraft during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in 2026, giving fans a closer look at the company’s vision for urban air mobility.

Formula 1 Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer said the partnership aligns with the championship’s long-standing commitment to innovation.

"Innovation is at the heart of Formula 1, and Archer shares our passion for pushing boundaries and exploring what is possible," Prazer said. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to introduce our sport to new audiences, while working together to explore how new ideas and technologies can continue to evolve and elevate the experience we create for our fans at our events."

For Formula 1, the partnership represents another step toward integrating emerging mobility technologies into the race weekend experience, potentially reducing travel times around some of the sport’s busiest events while showcasing next-generation transportation solutions.

Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said Formula 1’s audience provides an ideal audience for the company’s future passenger network.

"With over 830 million fans worldwide, Formula 1 gives us an engaged global audience of prospective passengers who are as obsessed with high-performance vehicles as we are," Goldstein said. "Motorsport and aerospace share the same engineering DNA, which made this a natural partnership."

Goldstein added that both organizations see opportunities to blend innovation from the racetrack and aviation sectors.

"We look forward to working with Formula 1 to explore new technologies and how innovation on the ground and in the sky could come together to create a truly unique experience for fans at the track," he said.