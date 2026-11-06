Defending Champion Jesse Love Focused on Winning One More Title for RCR

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Defending NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion Jesse Love has spent an entire season pursuing one goal.

Now, with another championship within reach, he believes preparation and mindset may matter more than raw speed.

Love enters championship weekend carrying the confidence of a reigning champion but insists the title defense has never been about protecting last year’s trophy. Instead, he has framed the season around becoming a two-time champion and fulfilling expectations he placed on himself immediately after winning his first championship.

The Richard Childress Racing driver repeatedly emphasized mental preparation throughout Thursday’s media session, describing pressure as one of his greatest competitive advantages. Love said high-pressure situations sharpen his focus and allow him to perform at his best.

Rather than becoming overwhelmed by championship expectations, Love believes years of development have transformed pressure into fuel.

He pointed to recent challenges, including a chaotic Martinsville race, as evidence of that growth. Situations that once would have derailed him emotionally no longer have the same effect. Instead, Love focuses on executing the next corner and making the next correct decision, regardless of circumstances.

That confidence extends to his team.

Love repeatedly praised the people throughout Richard Childress Racing, describing the organization as a group that has overcome adversity throughout the year while continuing to produce race-winning cars. He credited hundreds of employees, from the race shop to the road crew, for helping put him back in contention for another championship.

The championship pursuit carries extra emotion because it will be Love’s final race with RCR before moving to the Wood Brothers and Team Penske organization. Despite the upcoming transition, Love said he has largely blocked out thoughts of departure and focused instead on delivering one final championship for the team that helped shape his career.

He admitted there is sadness in leaving but believes embracing those emotions now would serve little purpose. Winning another championship, he said, represents the best way to thank the people who helped him reach this point.

Love also expressed strong support for Homestead-Miami Speedway as NASCAR’s championship venue.

Having grown up watching title-deciding races won by drivers such as Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon, Love said Homestead’s atmosphere, history and challenging racing style create the ideal environment for crowning champions.

As the title fight nears its conclusion, Love remains convinced his team possesses the ingredients needed to finish the job.

He believes his group brings the best car, the best people and the right mindset into the season finale. Whether that confidence results in another championship remains uncertain, but Love insists his focus never wavers from the objective.