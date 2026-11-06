Layne Riggs Chasing First NASCAR Truck Series Title at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Layne Riggs doesn’t see pressure as something to fear.

He sees it as proof that he’s exactly where he belongs.

Riggs enters the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship weekend with seven victories and a legitimate chance to capture the first national-series championship of his career. While the points deficit means he will likely need a near-perfect performance Friday night, Riggs remains energized by the challenge.

“Pressure is a privilege” has become his guiding philosophy.

Riggs said many drivers in the field would gladly trade places with him entering the finale, a perspective that allows him to approach the weekend with excitement rather than anxiety.

The Front Row Motorsports driver credits experience and maturity for his ascent.

Now in his third Truck Series season, Riggs said comfort behind the wheel has allowed him to become a more instinctive driver. Instead of actively thinking through every situation, he now trusts his talent and experience, freeing his mind to think ahead strategically during races.

That growth is visible beyond race craft.

Riggs revealed that his measured heart rate during Talladega competition dropped dramatically compared to previous seasons, evidence that he feels more comfortable, confident and in control than ever before.

The championship opportunity comes after a season defined by speed.

Riggs acknowledged inconsistency early in the year cost valuable points, but he believes the raw pace displayed by the No. 34 team has proven it belongs among the series’ elite. Even if the title ultimately slips away, he refuses to allow one race to overshadow what has already been a breakthrough campaign.

Among the factors boosting his confidence is Homestead itself.

Riggs considers the South Florida oval a driver’s racetrack, one that rewards creativity, tire management and the ability to search for grip. He believes his background in late model racing and comfort near the wall provide an advantage as drivers search for speed on the aging surface.

The guidance of his father, former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs, and mentor David Ragan has also played a key role.

Both have encouraged Riggs to remain aggressive and trust the driving style that carried him to championship contention. Their message has been simple: don’t overthink it now.

Riggs enters the finale keenly aware of how close he once came to leaving racing altogether.

A mechanical engineering graduate from UNC Charlotte, Riggs said there was a point when his future in NASCAR looked uncertain. Had a full-time opportunity not materialized, he likely would have stepped away from driving and pursued an engineering career.

Instead, he finds himself battling for a championship.

From contemplating life after racing to standing one race away from a national title, Riggs’ journey serves as a reminder of how quickly opportunity can change a career.

Now he hopes to finish the story where so many great NASCAR champions have celebrated before him.