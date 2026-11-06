Larson Credits Cliff Daniels, Renewed NASCAR Focus for Title Run

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - For Kyle Larson, the math is simple: ignore the numbers, avoid mistakes and finish the job. After spending the entire NASCAR Cup Series playoff stretch assembling one of the most dominant championship runs in recent memory, Larson enters championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a commanding points advantage and a chance to secure another title for the No. 5 team.

While much of Thursday’s media attention centered on what could happen if Larson clinches the championship before the race is over, the Hendrick Motorsports driver insisted his focus remains on execution rather than celebration.

Larson acknowledged the unusual nature of arriving at media day alone rather than alongside fellow title contenders, a byproduct of NASCAR’s season-long championship format that has rewarded consistency throughout the playoffs. He described the situation as awkward but one his team has earned through performance.

The confidence Larson carries into Homestead is a far cry from where he stood entering the postseason. He admitted he had “zero confidence” before the playoffs began, pointing instead to Darlington as the turning point for the No. 5 team. There, despite not winning, Larson felt his team rediscovered the identity and execution that made it one of NASCAR’s elite organizations. Consecutive strong performances followed, including a victory at Gateway, and momentum steadily built from there.

Now the championship favorite heads to one of his strongest tracks with no plans to alter his approach.

Larson said he expects to race Homestead the same way he always has, running close to the wall and searching for maximum grip. While outsiders may view his aggressive line as risky, Larson believes the current Next Gen car allows drivers to flirt with the outside wall with far less danger than previous generations of Cup cars.

The challenge, he said, is resisting the pressure that naturally comes with such a favorable championship position. Larson admitted the biggest concern isn’t being beaten but rather allowing something unexpected to erase months of work.

That pressure, however, largely disappears once the helmet goes on.

Larson said racing itself remains the easy part. The nerves come during the buildup, while thoughts of what could happen linger throughout the week. Once inside the car, his focus narrows to balance, lap times and execution.

A major factor in Larson’s resurgence has been a renewed commitment to Cup racing. The former champion revealed he has scaled back some of his outside racing commitments, spent more time at home and dedicated more energy to simulator work and fitness. He believes that improved balance has allowed him to focus more attention on the NASCAR side of his career, helping fuel his playoff surge.

Larson also credited crew chief Cliff Daniels and the leadership structure at Hendrick Motorsports for helping shape the No. 5 team’s evolution. He described Daniels as one of the premier leaders in the sport, noting that the crew chief has continuously adapted his management style since their championship-winning 2021 season.

If Larson completes the task this weekend, he says this title may ultimately be remembered less for dominance and more for perseverance.

The playoff run wasn’t built on overwhelming speed every week. Instead, it was a product of execution, growth and consistency after months of frustration earlier in the season. Larson believes that journey may ultimately make this championship as meaningful as any of the others.

And while statistics, average finishes and betting odds may paint him as the overwhelming favorite, Larson sees only one number that matters.