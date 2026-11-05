U.S. Military Aviation Units to Deliver Thrilling Pre-Race Demonstration For NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Before the NASCAR Cup Series drivers fire their engines for the final time in 2026, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force will perform a stunning pre-race aviation demonstration for the fans at Homestead-Miami Speedway the track announced today.

The U.S. Army's 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, based at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 482nd Fighter Wing, known as the “Makos,” from nearby Homestead Air Reserve Base will each play a special role in the Championship event.

The mission of the 482nd Fighter Wing is to provide combat-ready aircraft to answer our nation's call. They will open the aviation demonstration at the conclusion of the National Anthem, as four F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft from Homestead Air Reserve Base will perform a heart-stopping flyover along the frontstretch.

Shortly after, an CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the U.S. Army's 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division will deliver a Corvette Grand Sport to the racing surface, where it will serve as Chevrolet's official pace car for the Cup Series Championship Race. The unit will then perform a flyover featuring two CH-47 Chinooks and a pair of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during the command to fire engines.

The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade deploys lethal, combat-credible, and well-led aviation forces globally to shape, deter, fight, and win. They provide vertical lift and attack reconnaissance capabilities to dominate the airspace in large-scale combat and multi-domain operations.

"When you’re crowning a NASCAR champion, you want to make sure the excitement extends well beyond the racetrack," said Guillermo Santa Cruz, President of Homestead-Miami Speedway. "Having these incredible military aviation units come together for our pre-race festivities will make for a truly spectacular experience, and it’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase the skill and precision of the men and women who serve our country. While we’re sharing some of what’s planned for the skies above Homestead-Miami Speedway, let’s just say fans will want to keep their eyes up – we may have a few more surprises in store!"

Sunday's aviation demonstration will come after multiplatinum powerhouse Jason Derulo performs a spectacular pre-race concert in advance of the Cup Series Championship Race. The day's festivities will cap off a weekend of celebration as all three NASCAR national series will crown their champions.

Friday (Nov. 6) night's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1, SiriusXM, NRN). The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will take the track at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7, to decide their champion (CW, SiriusXM, MRN).

Then on Sunday, Nov. 8, the NASCAR Cup Series stars will duke it out to close out the year at 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, SiriusXM, MRN).

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2026 NASCAR Championship race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on www.homsteadmiamispeedway.com.

NASCAR PR