Zoox Brings Autonomous Ride-Hailing to Formula 1's Las Vegas Future

LAS VEGAS - Formula 1 has long served as a showcase for cutting-edge automotive technology, and beginning in 2027, fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix could get a firsthand glimpse of the next evolution in transportation before they even arrive at the track.

Autonomous ride-hailing company Zoox announced a multi-year partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. that makes the company the official autonomous ride-hail partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. The agreement connects one of the world’s most technologically advanced racing series with a company aiming to reshape urban mobility through self-driving vehicles.

The partnership extends beyond branding and race-week visibility. Zoox plans to offer rides in its purpose-built robotaxis to and from Grand Prix Plaza beginning in 2027, complete with a dedicated pickup and drop-off location near Formula 1’s Las Vegas hub.

The move places autonomous transportation in front of one of the largest audiences in global motorsports. The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become one of Formula 1’s signature events, combining racing, entertainment and tourism along the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

For Zoox, the relationship provides a high-profile platform to introduce its self-driving technology to race fans and visitors from around the world. The company already operates public robotaxi service in Las Vegas, including transportation connections to major resorts, entertainment destinations and Harry Reid International Airport.

The partnership also builds on Zoox’s growing footprint in motorsports through its relationship with the Atlassian Williams Formula 1 team, further aligning the autonomous vehicle developer with a sport known for innovation, engineering and technological advancement.

As Formula 1 continues its rapid growth in the United States, organizers appear eager to incorporate emerging technologies into the fan experience. By bringing autonomous transportation directly into race-week operations, Las Vegas Grand Prix officials hope to showcase how future mobility solutions can become part of major sporting events.

If successful, the initiative could provide a glimpse into how large-scale sporting and entertainment venues may integrate autonomous transportation in the coming years, potentially reducing congestion while offering attendees a new way to navigate one of the world’s busiest event destinations.