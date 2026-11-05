American Dairy Association Indiana Extends Partnership With IMS

American Dairy Association Indiana has renewed its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, continuing its longstanding role in one of the most iconic celebrations and symbols of victory – an ice-cold bottle of milk after 500 miles of racing – for years to come.

The tradition of drinking milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 dates back to 1936, when Louis Meyer, an avid drinker of buttermilk, requested a bottle after earning his third Indy 500 victory. As the story goes, a dairy industry executive saw the newsreel footage of the iconic moment and requested milk be made available to the winner of each Indianapolis 500 thereafter.

These days, buttermilk is no longer offered as an option. All 33 drivers entered in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge submit their milk preference to ADAI in advance. They can choose between whole milk, 2% reduced fat milk or skim milk. Whole milk is the most popular choice, but there are some drivers who still request buttermilk in honor of Meyer.

"Drinking an ice-cold bottle of milk has become a symbol of victory and is one of the most treasured traditions here at IMS," INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Rooted in Louis Meyer's surprise victory lane request in 1936, a cold bottle of milk has become an expectation to greet the winning driving in victory lane each year. At Indy, ‘Winners Drink Milk,' and we look forward to continuing to celebrate winners with the ADAI."

Each May, two Indiana dairy farmers are selected to serve as milk presenters, delivering the coveted bottle of milk to the Indianapolis 500 winner during the post-race celebration.

"There's something really special about knowing Indiana dairy farmers are part of one of the most iconic traditions in sports," ADAI CEO Jenni Browning said. "Our dairy farm families take tremendous pride in presenting milk to the Indianapolis 500 winner – a moment that celebrates the hard work, dedication and passion shared by farmers and drivers alike. We're grateful for our longstanding partnership with IMS and proud to carry this tradition forward together."

In addition to the milk selection tradition, ADAI will continue to support the Fastest Rookie Luncheon that honors rookie qualifiers for the Indianapolis 500 each year. The annual Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year trophy also is sponsored by ADAI. Last year, the trophy awarded to the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year was redesigned and features the famous Marmon "Wasp," which Ray Harroun drove to win the inaugural race in 1911.

ADAI is a not-for-profit promotion, communication and nutrition education organization funded by and serving Indiana dairy farm families.

The 111th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 30. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

IMS PR