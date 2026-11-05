Alpha Prime Racing Lands Illuminate for Multi-Race 2027 NASCAR Fan Activation Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - As Alpha Prime Racing continues preparing for its transition to Ford competition in 2027, the organization is also expanding its off-track footprint through a newly announced partnership with Illuminate Experience Group, a move designed to strengthen fan engagement and create new commercial opportunities across the NASCAR landscape.

Rather than serving as a traditional primary sponsorship tied to a single driver or car, the agreement places Illuminate across the broader Alpha Prime Racing organization, giving the team flexibility to activate the partnership throughout the season and across multiple race markets.

The program is expected to span 11 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series events in 2027, including stops at Nashville, Miami, Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma, Phoenix, Daytona, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Texas, Atlanta and Chicago. Specific driver assignments will be announced later as race plans are finalized.

Beyond race-day branding, the relationship reflects a growing trend throughout motorsports in which teams look to create year-round engagement opportunities through hospitality programs, digital content, community events and business networking initiatives. Alpha Prime Racing and Illuminate say the partnership could include show-car appearances, fan events, watch parties, sponsor activations and garage experiences designed to bring fans closer to the sport.

The announcement comes during a period of organizational growth for Alpha Prime Racing, which has emphasized long-term development both on and off the track. Team President Jusan Hamilton said the partnership gives the organization an opportunity to build relationships that reach beyond traditional race sponsorship while introducing new audiences and brands to NASCAR.

Illuminate, which specializes in fan development programs for sports and motorsports organizations, views the collaboration as a platform to create deeper connections between brands, teams and fans through a combination of in-person experiences and digital engagement.