Scrape-ology and the whitetail internet: Everything you need to know about deer scrapes

Along with buck rubs, the ubiquitous and mysterious woodland scrape signals to hunters that a whitetail buck has recently passed by.

But that pawed up patch of woodland dirt means a lot more to deer.

Over the years, now over half a century since iconic whitetail hunter Roger Rothhaar began putting in print his exploits of hunting over scrapes, our knowledge has expanded.

But there is still a lot we do not know.

Questions:

What is a scrape?

Is a scrape a good place to set up a stand?

Why do bucks make them?

Will a buck come back to a scrape?

Should I “doctor” the scrape with scent?

And how does the scrape figure into the timing of the rut?

Deer hunters have spent countless hours watching scrapes since those early days before the advent of the compound bow.

Scrape-watching has paid off.

But …

Daytime buck visitations at scrapes seem only to happen when the scrape is “right” and just as importantly, or perhaps more so “Lady Luck” smiles our way.

To some experienced hunters, this may seem basic, but there are newer hunters that won’t have to labor under some of the old myths that we once took as gospel.

And only through many hunting seasons, after countless hours of scrape-watching from tree-stands, gigabytes of video clips and photos from trail cams over scrapes were we able to take our understanding of buck scrapes to the next level.

What is a scrape?

There are different types of scrapes, but generally, what we see and call a scrape is a “pawed up” area in the woods or fields that a whitetail buck clears of leaves and grasses. A scrape is 99% of the time on the flattest piece of ground.

Bucks make their ground scrapes with their hoofs, rarely touching the ground with their antlers. Just about all scrapes have the characteristic “Overhanging Branch” -- a scent repository, an olfactory message board, about four feet directly over the scrape that bucks create with their mouths, glands, and antlers.

Scrapes, though initiated by bucks, also attract doe that leave their calling card, mostly hormone-laden saliva, on the Overhanging Branch, layering pheromones by deer after deer visiting and ritualizing there.

Doe and bucks actually synchronize their pheromones and breeding timing through the biochemical exchange at the Overhanging Branch.

However, the ground scrape itself is mostly ancillary to the most important whitetail sign repository. Bucks do rub-urinate there as part of the ritual.

But, the Overhanging Branch is the key to a scrape, though we has humans, with our relatively poor sense of smell, but good eyesight, see the torn up pad on the ground and think that it is the important part because it’s bigger.

Many of my best mock or fake scrapes down through the years evidence small pads or efforts on the ground ... but the Overhanging Branch drew many deer in from far and wide. Trail cams photos prove how little bucks or doe smell the ground. Deer spend most of their time at a scrape chewing, rubbing, or scent-depositing with their head-based glands the Overhanging Branch.

Cut the branch, the scrape dies.

Going to the next level, scrapes are part of the fluid territorial expansion of the whitetail buck bachelor group.

Bucks can't stand each other as the rut peaks, but keep in contact with what I coined as "the whitetail internet," years ago, the series of scrapes.

This was a heretical statement, against the orthodox ideas of traditional whitetail behavior, back in the day. But now is considered basic woods lore.

Is a scrape a good place to set up a stand?

Hunters have created names for different types of scrapes. And many attempts can be misleading. Categories such as primary, secondary, field, boundary, community, and on and on can be confusing at the least.

Scrapes are an important part of an overall tactical puzzle. The scrape may indeed be the best spot in your hunting area to set up, at a given time. But in another time, a day or two later, it may not.

One thing for sure: When the rut starts, the actual breeding time, buck scrape usage drops like your glove out of a high tree-stand.

Effective scrape-watching is primarily a Pre-Rut hunting strategy. But then again, I’ve killed bucks over scrapes in December.

Why do bucks make scrapes?

The relationships and bonds that bucks make in their Bachelor Groups throughout most of the year … winter, spring, and summer, become “stretched” during the fall. These Bachelor Group relationships are not really broken, just the distance between each of the individuals is expanded, stretched because whitetail bucks get so feisty during the rut.

We often see a lone buck, but that does not mean that he is not aware of other bucks, just out of our sight. Bucks keep in touch through scrapes, antler rubs on saplings, and saliva in the woods ... olfactory message boards, the Whitetail Internet.

Deer live in an olfactory world that we are all but excluded from.

A good rule of thumb when deer hunting is, “when you see a buck, get ready, there are others nearby.”

Will a buck come back to a scrape?

Predictability, being able to call future buck movement, is the essence of setting up a stand, isn’t it?

Some scrapes last throughout the year, even freshened in May! These have been termed Community Scrapes. And some scrapes get hit a few times, over a period of a month or so, but many scrapes seem to be a “one time thing.”

Scrapes are an indicator of buck activity and presence in an area with very little guarantee that a specific buck will go to that specific scrape again.

More Deer hunting in a bumper crop year: How to capitalize on ample apples, acorns, nuts

Should I doctor the scrape with scent?

I have killed some nice bucks over doctored scrapes with store-bought scents, but just as often, maybe more, my bumbling around made the area “go dead.”

I’ve found that the best way to augment a scrape is cut the overhanging branch off a fresh scrape, and transport it to your scrape that you are watching.

I discovered this technique of using the mobile licking branch with a zip-tie, many years ago.

And yet we are still nibbling at the edge of understanding of this mysterious whitetail world of scent. And sometimes we get lucky and chemically “say” the right thing.

How does a scrape fit into the timing of the rut?

As we approach one of the major rut peaks, under the full moon in each month here in the Northeast and the Midwest, whitetail scrape-making and scrape checking becomes more intense.

Scrape making by deer reaches a crescendo during our archery season, and then the rut breaks.

The actual breeding time sets in. We call it lockdown. And the time of the scrape-maker and posting on the whitetail social media sites winds down quickly for another year.

-- Oak Duke writes a biweekly Outdoors column.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Scrape-ology and the whitetail internet: Everything you need to know about deer scrapes