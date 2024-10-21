Open in App
    Route 19 Retail set to open in Wellsville. Why owner is aiming to give back to community.

    By Chris Potter, Hornell Evening Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Route 19 Retail is preparing to open its doors to customers Oct. 24, offering a mix of new and used products at discounted prices.

    There’s a certain symmetry to the business for owner Joe Zajicek, who is looking for a second chance of his own.

    Zajicek battled a drug addiction and hit rock bottom in 2021, eventually landing in prison for two and a half years.

    “I realized that I messed up,” Zajicek said. “I want to regain what I previously had. It was a pretty deep drug addiction, but I’ve been clean for three years now and don’t want to look back. I want to give back to the community and family that I hurt and disappointed.”

    Route 19 Retail is a step on that journey. Zajicek returned to the trucking industry less than a month after his release, but he wanted to set his sights higher. An inheritance from his grandmother, Linda E. Thornton, allowed him to purchase the former carpet shop building at 3450 Riverside Dr. between Wellsville and Scio.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbsaJ_0wFL3Nds00

    Zajicek has done some minor renovations to the storefront and is launching Route 19 Retail with the help of his parents, Joseph and Christine, and girlfriend, Shawnee.

    “We put this all together and have really worked hard at it to get it going,” said Zajicek, a Wellsville native.

    Route 19 Retail features a variety of home appliances, furniture, home décor, clothing and other goods. Many of the products are sourced from major retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and Home Depot.

    Some have scratches or other slight defects but are perfectly functional. The products are offered at deep discounts for budget-conscious shoppers. Zajicek said he hopes the store fills a gap for local customers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325oRu_0wFL3Nds00

    “We don’t have a large retailer like Walmart in our area. If we get products from Walmart, Target, Home Depot or Lowe’s and can offer a discount on scratch and dent items or slightly used items that work, that’s what I want to do to help the community,” he said.

    “We don’t have much money or jobs in this area. The products need to be marked at reasonable prices. That’s how I want to give back to the community.”

    Route 19 Retail will be open daily from 1-7 p.m. following its debut Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m15B_0wFL3Nds00

    Zajicek hopes to someday add an automotive repair shop operating out of the back half of the building.

    More: Beef Haus sale completed. Here is who bought the Main Street Wellsville restaurant

    In the meantime, the Route 19 Retail team is looking to continue to grow its inventory in the store.

    “We’re trying to get more and more items,” Zajicek said. “We have kids stuff and products for pretty much everybody. We’re really working on getting some toys for Christmas to keep the costs down for Christmas. It’s that time of the year.”

    This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Route 19 Retail set to open in Wellsville. Why owner is aiming to give back to community.

    D Hirt
    2d ago
    Good Luck on your new Business Venture. Here's Hoping you found a niche in this tough Economy That Works out benefiting the Area as well as making a Decent Living!!
