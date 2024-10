An Allegany County man faces felony rape and sexual abuse charges in connection with multiple alleged sexual assaults of a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old over a year’s time.

New York State Police based in Bath arrested Roger L. Cobin, 34, of Angelica on two counts of first-degree rape and single counts of second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said the allegations were investigated for several months, with troopers alleging the offenses took place multiple times for a year's duration.

Law enforcement officials said the charges were filed Wednesday after the Steuben County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Cobin. He was processed at the New York State Police barracks in Wayland, officials said.

Cobin was arraigned by Steuben County Superior Court Judge Patrick McAllister and remanded to the Steuben County jail.

Bail is at $60,000 cash, $120,000 secured property bond, and $180,000 partially secured bond.

Officials said protection orders were issued for both teenagers.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Allegany County man jailed on sexual assault charges. Troopers say 2 teens victimized.