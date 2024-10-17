Open in App
    When can you trick-or-treat in Hornell and around Steuben and Allegany counties? See hours

    By Neal Simon, Hornell Evening Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRhYv_0wAK5g9900

    (This story was updated with additional information.)

    The countdown to Halloween is officially underway.

    Neighborhoods are decked out with pumpkins, ghosts and other frightening effects, and sales are surging for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Hot tamales, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

    So the stage is set for a night of trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31. Don't wait much longer to select a costume and get in on the fun, and candy.

    Before you go, don't forget about safety. The American Red Cross has ten ways to keep trick or treaters safe this Halloween .

    According to the Red Cross, at the top of the stay safe list is trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks, bring along a flashlight to light their way, and add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

    When can you go trick or treating locally? Here are the official 2024 trick-or-treat hours in communities around Steuben County and Allegany County.

    Trick-or-treat hours in Steuben County

    City of Hornell : 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Arkport : 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Avoca: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Bath: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Canisteo: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Cohocton: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Dansville: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of North Hornell: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Wayland: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324TTn_0wAK5g9900

    Trick or treat hours in Allegany County

    Village of Alfred: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Andover: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Angelica: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Belmont: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Canaseraga: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Cuba: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Town of Belfast: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31 (Belfast also has a "Trunk-or-Treat" event, from 5-7 p.m., in the town park)

    Town of Friendship: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Village of Wellsville : 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Town of Scio : 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31

    Email Neal Simon at nsimon@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

    This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: When can you trick-or-treat in Hornell and around Steuben and Allegany counties? See hours

