    Allegany County Economic Development Summit to highlight 5-year plan, more Thursday night

    By The Spectator,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCBVL_0w8ndxFd00

    Allegany County has a roadmap for economic development.

    That five-year plan and more will be shared at an Economic Development Summit open to the public Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Genesee Valley Central School Auditorium.

    The forum, hosted by the county’s office of Economic Development, will be focused on “creating a robust, sustainable, and diversified economy that offers quality employment, promotes accessible resources, offers workforce ready talent, and continuously fosters entrepreneurship throughout the county.”

    The county has established a five-year plan through 2028 aimed at boosting its economic outlook and growing the workforce. Here is a look at a handful of the plan's key categories and accompanying action items.

    Community assets

    2024

    • Grant opportunity sharing
    • Work with planning for review of Main Street Study
    • Plan housing study

    2025

    • Review study findings with municipalities and review future plans
    • Grant planning for development
    • Education on arts and culture offering
    • Initiate plans for healthcare development

    2026

    • Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
    • Plans to grow art and culture
    • Execute growth plan for healthcare

    2027

    • Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
    • Execute growth plan for healthcare
    • Execute growth plan for art and culture

    2028

    • Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
    • Execute growth plan for healthcare
    • Execute growth plan for art and culture

    Workforce

    2024

    • Collaborate with Employment and Training on future initiatives
    • Begin opportunity discussions with schools and businesses for workforce ready academy

    2025

    • Launch workforce for hire academy
    • Planning for county wide HR program
    • Reengage Allegany Co young professional group

    2026

    • Launch countywide HR program
    • Launch countywide job board

    2027

    • Determine growth of WFD needs and business requirements
    • Launch WFD Training Academy

    2028

    • Determine Strategic Plan for future WFD initiatives

    Site development

    2024

    • Planning for Brownfield sites (IDA)
    • Establish relationships with utility companies
    • Plan and pursue nexus development

    2025

    • Creation of environmental program for small businesses and launch (with IDA)
    • Work with planning on land use and new site development plan
    • Peruse development plans with utility companies.
    • Plan and pursue 86 corridor development

    2026-2028

    • Work with planning on land use and new site development plan
    • Peruse development plans with utility companies.
    • Plan and pursue 19 corridor, 4 corner development
    • Work with planning on land use and new site development plan

    More: When does early voting start in Allegany County? Dates, times, places to vote in 2024

    Opportunity sectors

    2025

    • Execution of solicitation plan for business development
    • Recruitment packets for local businesses
    • Work with planning of site development plans
    • Build community partnerships for entrepreneurship support
    • Launch Allegany Co. Store

    2026

    • Maintain community partnerships for entrepreneurship support
    • Continue to grow Allegany Co. product line

    2027

    • Add e-commerce for County product line

    2028

    • Determine path for Allegany Co. product line.

    Economic development expertise

    2024

    • Make connections with local, regional and state ED systems

    2025

    • Network with larger counties
    • Tour larger commercial centers
    • Formulate plan for site development
    • Grant funding
    • Create project development team

    2026

    • Grant award and execution of plan for development in partnership with regional/state

    2027

    • Regional plan for advanced development

    2028

    • State plan for advanced development

    This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Allegany County Economic Development Summit to highlight 5-year plan, more Thursday night

