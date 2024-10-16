Allegany County Economic Development Summit to highlight 5-year plan, more Thursday night

Allegany County has a roadmap for economic development.
That five-year plan and more will be shared at an Economic Development Summit open to the public Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Genesee Valley Central School Auditorium.
The forum, hosted by the county’s office of Economic Development, will be focused on “creating a robust, sustainable, and diversified economy that offers quality employment, promotes accessible resources, offers workforce ready talent, and continuously fosters entrepreneurship throughout the county.”
The county has established a five-year plan through 2028 aimed at boosting its economic outlook and growing the workforce. Here is a look at a handful of the plan's key categories and accompanying action items.
Community assets
2024
- Grant opportunity sharing
- Work with planning for review of Main Street Study
- Plan housing study
2025
- Review study findings with municipalities and review future plans
- Grant planning for development
- Education on arts and culture offering
- Initiate plans for healthcare development
2026
- Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
- Plans to grow art and culture
- Execute growth plan for healthcare
2027
- Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
- Execute growth plan for healthcare
- Execute growth plan for art and culture
2028
- Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization
- Execute growth plan for healthcare
- Execute growth plan for art and culture
Workforce
2024
- Collaborate with Employment and Training on future initiatives
- Begin opportunity discussions with schools and businesses for workforce ready academy
2025
- Launch workforce for hire academy
- Planning for county wide HR program
- Reengage Allegany Co young professional group
2026
- Launch countywide HR program
- Launch countywide job board
2027
- Determine growth of WFD needs and business requirements
- Launch WFD Training Academy
2028
- Determine Strategic Plan for future WFD initiatives
Site development
2024
- Planning for Brownfield sites (IDA)
- Establish relationships with utility companies
- Plan and pursue nexus development
2025
- Creation of environmental program for small businesses and launch (with IDA)
- Work with planning on land use and new site development plan
- Peruse development plans with utility companies.
- Plan and pursue 86 corridor development
2026-2028
- Work with planning on land use and new site development plan
- Peruse development plans with utility companies.
- Plan and pursue 19 corridor, 4 corner development
- Work with planning on land use and new site development plan
More: When does early voting start in Allegany County? Dates, times, places to vote in 2024
Opportunity sectors
2025
- Execution of solicitation plan for business development
- Recruitment packets for local businesses
- Work with planning of site development plans
- Build community partnerships for entrepreneurship support
- Launch Allegany Co. Store
2026
- Maintain community partnerships for entrepreneurship support
- Continue to grow Allegany Co. product line
2027
- Add e-commerce for County product line
2028
- Determine path for Allegany Co. product line.
Economic development expertise
2024
- Make connections with local, regional and state ED systems
2025
- Network with larger counties
- Tour larger commercial centers
- Formulate plan for site development
- Grant funding
- Create project development team
2026
- Grant award and execution of plan for development in partnership with regional/state
2027
- Regional plan for advanced development
2028
- State plan for advanced development
This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Allegany County Economic Development Summit to highlight 5-year plan, more Thursday night
Comments / 0