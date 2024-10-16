Allegany County Economic Development Summit to highlight 5-year plan, more Thursday night

Allegany County has a roadmap for economic development.

That five-year plan and more will be shared at an Economic Development Summit open to the public Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Genesee Valley Central School Auditorium.

The forum, hosted by the county’s office of Economic Development, will be focused on “creating a robust, sustainable, and diversified economy that offers quality employment, promotes accessible resources, offers workforce ready talent, and continuously fosters entrepreneurship throughout the county.”

The county has established a five-year plan through 2028 aimed at boosting its economic outlook and growing the workforce. Here is a look at a handful of the plan's key categories and accompanying action items.

Community assets

2024

Grant opportunity sharing

Work with planning for review of Main Street Study

Plan housing study

2025

Review study findings with municipalities and review future plans

Grant planning for development

Education on arts and culture offering

Initiate plans for healthcare development

2026

Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization

Plans to grow art and culture

Execute growth plan for healthcare

2027

Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization

Execute growth plan for healthcare

Execute growth plan for art and culture

2028

Grant planning and execution for Main Street Revitalization

Execute growth plan for healthcare

Execute growth plan for art and culture

Workforce

2024

Collaborate with Employment and Training on future initiatives

Begin opportunity discussions with schools and businesses for workforce ready academy

2025

Launch workforce for hire academy

Planning for county wide HR program

Reengage Allegany Co young professional group

2026

Launch countywide HR program

Launch countywide job board

2027

Determine growth of WFD needs and business requirements

Launch WFD Training Academy

2028

Determine Strategic Plan for future WFD initiatives

Site development

2024

Planning for Brownfield sites (IDA)

Establish relationships with utility companies

Plan and pursue nexus development

2025

Creation of environmental program for small businesses and launch (with IDA)

Work with planning on land use and new site development plan

Peruse development plans with utility companies.

Plan and pursue 86 corridor development

2026-2028

Work with planning on land use and new site development plan

Peruse development plans with utility companies.

Plan and pursue 19 corridor, 4 corner development

Work with planning on land use and new site development plan

Opportunity sectors

2025

Execution of solicitation plan for business development

Recruitment packets for local businesses

Work with planning of site development plans

Build community partnerships for entrepreneurship support

Launch Allegany Co. Store

2026

Maintain community partnerships for entrepreneurship support

Continue to grow Allegany Co. product line

2027

Add e-commerce for County product line

2028

Determine path for Allegany Co. product line.

Economic development expertise

2024

Make connections with local, regional and state ED systems

2025

Network with larger counties

Tour larger commercial centers

Formulate plan for site development

Grant funding

Create project development team

2026

Grant award and execution of plan for development in partnership with regional/state

2027

Regional plan for advanced development

2028

State plan for advanced development

