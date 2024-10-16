How is disaster response evolving after two devastating floods in less than 5 years?

How are disaster response plans evolving in Steuben County and surrounding areas in the wake of two devastating floods in less than five years?

Human service agencies, government departments and local municipalities met Friday to discuss disaster response and lessons learned from Tropical Storm Debby , aiming to update a recovery plan for future disasters.

Tim Marshall, Steuben County Director of Public Safety, said much of the action taken by agencies during Tropical Storm Debby utilized lessons learned from Tropical Storm Fred, which hit the area in August 2021 .

“After Fred hit the area, we all came together to help as best we could,” said Barbara Hubble, United Way Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, who hosted the meeting at the Radisson Hotel Corning. “What we learned from that is that there was a response plan in place, but there wasn’t a recovery plan. So, we put one together.”

Bill Correa, of RPG Pro, of Niagara Falls, ran an exercise at the event to go over multi-county plans for community organizations active in a disaster.

Other agencies that took part in the discussion included groups from Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties, ProAction, the American Red Cross, the United Way of the Southern Tier, Corning Meals on Wheels, USW Local 1000, and several area towns and villages.

How the recovery plan helped during Tropical Storm Debby

Hubble said fast-forward three years from Tropical Storm Fred, also in August, Tropical Storm Debby hit the area. The Fred flood response created a playbook during Debby.

“We enacted the draft plan that we had in place, and we were able to be more effective and efficient in how we responded and how we are recovering from the crises,” Hubble said. “We took activities from Tropical Storm Fred, and built a process that we used when Tropical Storm Debby hit. Now we are looking at any improvements that can be made to the plan for future disasters.”

Marshall said the agencies are working together to look at how the process worked and what changes can be made to make it better for when the next disaster hits.

“When Debby hit, we had templates in place, so we were able to implement it very quickly,” Marshall said. “It seemed a lot smoother than Tropical Strom Fred getting human service agencies on board fast.”

Marshall said agencies were able to share data between agencies and the state and federal governments for the disaster declaration much quicker than in the past.

“During Tropical Storm Fred, it took four months to get any money from the United Way Local Disaster Recovery Fund out the door,” Marshall said. “In Debby we got that money out the door in 10 days. So, the process works so much better.”

What changes can be made to enhance the plan

Public agencies will continue to tweak the disaster response playbook with additional lessons learned from Tropical Storm Debby.

Marshall said home damage from Tropical Storm Debby repairs took a little longer and were drawn out because the plan didn't include help from agencies needed to come in and do that work on a regular basis.

“We're going to adjust the plan and change it for the next disaster,” Marshall said. “I believe around 250 homes in Steuben County were damaged by flooding and high winds.”

Homeowners in Steuben and several other counties whose homes were damaged by Tropical Storm Debby can now apply for disaster loans and other assistance.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: How is disaster response evolving after two devastating floods in less than 5 years?