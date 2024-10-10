'Sinister' Andover Haunted House has 'over the top' scares in its 27th year. What to know.

If there has been one constant during the Halloween season in Allegany County over the last quarter century or so, the best place to get scared out of your wits is the Andover Haunted House .

The creepy three-story mansion at 5 W. Greenwood St. is back for its 27th year this month, terrifying visitors with a haunted experience called “The Sinister Sanitarium."

How high does the scare meter rise this Halloween? Pretty high, it seems.

“I would have to say there a few spots in the house that are over the top – stuff that we have never done before,” said Bob Meyers, a seasoned "scare actor" at the house and the vice president of the all-volunteer Andover Haunted House Foundation Inc.

“Some of the customer reviews are saying it’s the best year we have had.”

The Andover Haunted House conjures up a new and frightening theme each October. Many, if not most of the actors, concept writers, scare designers and behind the scenes artists have been terrorizing visitors for a long time and they are good at it.

“We have top of the line lighting and sound. That has come a long way," Meyers said. "Our makeup has come a long way. We are very fortunate to have as many talented volunteers as we do."

Andover Haunted House open on weekends throughout October

The haunted attraction is open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 to 11 p.m., through the rest of October. The last day is Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Cash and cards are accepted at the door. Feeling extra daring? Upgrade to "Haunted Extreme."

There is also an escape room called “The Mythical Woods,” a concession stand operated by the Andover Fourth of July Committee, a DJ spinning ghoulish music and a large gift shop.

Escape Room tickets are available at the door only.

The Andover Haunted House group has approximately 130 volunteers. At least 80 people are needed to operate the attraction. All proceeds are funneled to Andover area causes, including to the Fourth of July celebration and scholarships.

Making plans to visit? It may be a good idea to get there early.

“This coming weekend and next weekend are usually our busiest," Meyers said.

Two more scary attractions to enjoy in Arkport, Hunt

FitzPatrick’s Four Season Farm Market , 8637 state Route 36, Arkport, hosts the "Twisted Tales of Horror" haunted attraction , from dusk to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays this month. The cost is $20 and the attraction is recommended for ages 13 and above.

The "Trail of Terror" at 10042 S. River Road in Hunt is a one-of-a-kind haunted adventure in Livingston County. Take a wild ride on a haunted bus and be dropped off in a cornfield. Follow the path through multiple shacks, trailers, and woods. For tickets and dates open, visit the attraction's website.

Email Neal Simon at nsimon@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: 'Sinister' Andover Haunted House has 'over the top' scares in its 27th year. What to know.