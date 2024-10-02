Celebrate Halloween, fall at these Hornell events happening in October

Families in the Hornell area don't have to wait until Oct. 31 to enjoy Halloween-themed activities.

The fun begins this weekend at a "spooky stroll" in North Hornell and continues throughout October with a fall festival in downtown Hornell and a pair of "trunk or treat" events near the end of the month.

Here is what to know about five upcoming Halloween and fall happenings around Hornell with one bonus event, if you're not too frightened that is!

Spooky Stroll to end ALZ and Health Fair

Saturday, Oct. 5

Sponsored by Elderwood at Hornell, the Spooky Stroll to end ALZ and Health Fair takes place at 1 Bethesda Dr. Enjoy the costume contest, music by DJ Sean Stewart, treat bags, a bounce house and food trucks.

The health fair begins at 11 a.m.

At noon, there is a two-mile walk around North Hornell escorted by the North Hornell Fire Department.

Please register for the walk at 11:30 a.m.

Family, Foliage and Fun

Saturday, Oct. 12

The Family, Foliage and Fun event celebrates the spirit of the season from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hornell Family Resource Center, 25 Pearl St.

There will be Boo Bowling, Pumpkin Ring Toss, Pumpkin Golf and Pumpkin tic-tack-toe. Costumes are optional.

For more information, call Tonya Tierney 607-324-1304, extension 1414.

Maple City Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 12

The Maple City Fall Festival is returning for a fifth year in downtown Hornell. The Hornell Partners for Growth festival is set for noon to 6 p.m. and features live music, free children's activities and dozens of food and craft vendors.

This festival was expected to be sidelined in 2024 because of downtown construction, but when progress on the project was greater than expected, it was all systems go.

Hornell Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 26

To say that the HPG Hornell Trunk or Treat event is popular with children and families would be understating it, with hundreds of people packing the Broadway Mall area in recent years for the event.

Local businesses hand out candy and other goodies starting at 5 p.m.

Truck or Treat will last as long as the businesses have candy to hand out; there is no official end time.

Everyone is invited to Broadway Mall. Trunk or Treat will take place, rain or shine.

New Hope Community Center Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 27

New Hope Community Center Trunk or Treat, 5 to 6 p.m., 10 Seneca St., Hornell. Sponsored by the Canisteo Valley Community Outreach Committee .

Children may play games and collect candy in a safe and wholesome environment. Does your child need a new or gently used winter coat, jacket or fleece? If so, stop by to pick one up during the event.

Spooky Stories with Dan Hausmen

Thursday, Oct. 31

Put on a costume and head over to the Hornell Public Library , 64 Genesee St., at 5 p.m. for an especially "scary" story-time on Halloween.

Listen to kid-friendly spooky tales as told by storyteller Dan "Milhouse" Hausmen that will give just the right amount of chills and thrills. Everyone is invited.

