The Spearman Lynx play Farwell on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:00 PM at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon, TX. Spearman ISD will have early release at 1:00 PM, and there will be a team send-off at 10:15 AM. Canyon ISD is a cashless venue, and all tickets must be bought online before entry; purchase tickets here: Get tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Spearman ISD