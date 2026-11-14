🚧 Street crack sealing on key Spearfish roads Nov 16–20

Highway Improvement Inc. will be in Spearfish November 16–20 to seal cracks on several city streets. Work happens during daylight hours only with one lane closed at a time and Road Work Ahead signs plus lighted arrow boards.

Streets scheduled:

Canyon St from Grant St to Jackson Blvd

from to W Jackson from Main St to Jonas Blvd

from to E Jackson from Main St to 12th St

from to St Joe St from Hill St to Hillsview Rd

from to Hillsview Rd from McGuigan Rd to North Ave

from to North Ave from Hillsview Rd to Hwy 14A

from to Arrowhead Cir

Tumbleweed Trl

If supplies allow: Duke Pkwy from US Hwy 85 to Brooks Loop

There will be fresh oil and some dust. Try to avoid freshly sealed cracks; they’ll be covered with protective paper that will break down over time.

Questions? Call Spearfish Public Works at (605) 642-1333.