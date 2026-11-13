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Spearfish
📢 Spearfish seeks applicant for Public Art Advisory Board
8 days ago
📢 Help shape public art in Spearfish
The City of Spearfish is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Art in Public Places Advisory Board.
- The board meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 4 PM.
- Members are appointed by the Mayor.
- Each term lasts 3 years.
- The application will stay open until the position is filled.
If you’re interested in supporting public art and serving your community, you can submit an application now through the City of Spearfish.
More Info: Art in Public Places: Seeing Advisory Board Member...
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