Spavinaw’s poultry farms are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and good benefits, there are solid options right here in town.

Employer: Cobb (Tyson Foods)

Cobb (Tyson Foods) Location: Spavinaw, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Wed–Sat, ~40 hrs/week, holidays included)

(Wed–Sat, ~40 hrs/week, holidays included) Pay: $17.45/hour + extra pay for evenings, nights, and weekends

Care for day-old to 6-week-old chicks: feeding, watering, checking for health issues, cleaning pens, and basic equipment upkeep. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, on your feet most of the day) but comes with day-one benefits, including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock options, paid time off, and free education programs.

Note: This job is listed on multiple sites (LinkedIn and Indeed) but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever link works best for you.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t wait—apply while the posting is still live and then share this with a neighbor who’s job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.