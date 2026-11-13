Spavinaw’s poultry and ag scene is busy right now, and Cobb/Tyson is doing a lot of hiring. If you like hands-on work with animals and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cobb (Tyson Foods)

Cobb (Tyson Foods) Location: Spavinaw, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Monday–Friday + rotating weekends/holidays, 5:50 a.m.–1:50 p.m.

Monday–Friday + rotating weekends/holidays, Pay: $18.45/hour + shift differential

Hands-on role caring for birds and running feed conversion equipment. You’ll clean, assemble, and maintain machines, monitor bird health, record data, and follow strict biosecurity rules. Good fit if you’re okay with physical work, farm conditions, and like a steady early-day schedule with day‑one benefits.

Employer: Cobb (Tyson Foods)

Cobb (Tyson Foods) Location: Spavinaw, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift lead role

Schedule: Monday–Thursday + about 4 rotating weekends/year, 6:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Monday–Thursday + about 4 rotating weekends/year, Pay: $22.95/hour + shift differential

Lead a team that collects semen from roosters and inseminates hens in egg production barns. You’ll supervise crew members, handle birds, test semen, adjust feed, and keep detailed records while working in a biosecure, farm-style environment. Great if you want higher hourly pay, leadership responsibility, and like working directly with poultry.

Employer: Cobb (Tyson Foods)

Cobb (Tyson Foods) Location: Spavinaw, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Monday–Friday, including holidays, 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. (about 40 hrs/week)

Monday–Friday, including holidays, (about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $19.50/hour + shift differential

Mix of animal care and lab-style work focused on pedigree chickens. You’ll draw blood samples, clean and prep testing equipment, log health data, and sometimes help move birds or disinfect vehicles. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, okay with needles and biosecurity rules, and want steady hours plus full benefits from day one.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.