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19 Easy Make Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts for Stress-Free Hosting
By Katalin Nagy,3 days ago
Thanksgiving day is busy enough without having to worry about making dessert at the last minute. With so much cooking and preparation already on your plate, getting dessert out of the way a day or two early can make a big difference. These easy make ahead Thanksgiving desserts help you get ahead of the holiday rush, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying dinner with your family.
Apple Crumble Cheesecake
This apple crumble cheesecake is the perfect mixture of warm cinnamon apples, comforting crumble, and a rich, tangy cheesecake. Cheesecake fans who love the apple season will adore this dessert! It has the most amazing flavor and texture, and it's the perfect treat for Fall that works for any occasion.
Go to the recipe: Apple Crumble Cheesecake
Pumpkin Tiramisu
This festive pumpkin tiramisu is a no-bake fall dessert made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, a silky spiced pumpkin pastry cream, and a light mascarpone cream, finished with a dusting of pumpkin spice. Every slice shows two beautiful layers: one pumpkin orange, one creamy white. It is perfect for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or any fall dinner party.
Go to the recipe: Pumpkin Tiramisu
Pear Galette
This incredibly delicious fall pear galette is the perfect dessert to welcome the colder weather. It has a rich, buttery, rustic crust layered with perfectly spiced, tender poached pears. Finished with crunchy roasted walnuts, this easy dessert is a fall favorite.
Go to the recipe: Pear Galette
No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie with Oreo Crust
This no-bake peanut butter pie with Oreo crust is smooth, creamy, crunchy, and sweet all at once! It is a straightforward recipe with an amazing creamy texture, deep peanut butter, and Oreo flavors. It is quick to make, and if you love peanut butter, you will love this recipe.
Go to the recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie with Oreo Crust
Apple Pie
A classic apple pie is a cozy Fall staple, designed to be enjoyed with family and friends throughout Fall and Thanksgiving. My apple pie recipe features a crisp and buttery pie crust, filled to the brim with a juicy homemade apple filling. Every bite is filled with nostalgia!
Go to the recipe: Apple Pie
Pear Tarte Tatin
This pear tarte tatin is a stunning take on the classic French upside-down tart, apple tarte tatin. Caramelized pears melt into a rich, buttery caramel sauce beneath layers of flaky puff pastry that bake to a perfect golden crust. It’s a timeless dessert that feels both rustic and refined.
Go to the recipe: Pear Tarte Tatin
Go to the recipe: Triple Chocolate Cake
Apple Tarte Tatin
Apple tarte tatin is one of the most elegant French desserts out there. Soft and delicious caramelized apples sit on a bed of flaky, buttery puff pastry, ensuring every bite is packed with the best flavor and texture. It's a classic for a reason!
Go to the recipe: Apple Tarte Tatin
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This smooth, creamy, and tangy pumpkin cheesecake with a crunchy Graham cracker crust and whipped cream cheese decoration is super delicious, but so much easier than it looks! It's perfect for fall and impressive enough even for Thanksgiving, but unbelievably simple!
Go to the recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
This silky chocolate hazelnut tart is an easy, quick, and super delicious dessert for chocolate and hazelnut lovers! As fancy as it looks, this is a straightforward recipe that uses just a few everyday ingredients. It contains a no-bake hazelnut crust and a super quick filling.
Go to the recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
This no-bake pumpkin pie is rich, creamy, and decadent. It features a two-ingredient crust filled with a perfectly spiced pumpkin puree and cream cheese mixture, resulting in a mousse-like texture. The pie is then topped with mascarpone, making it an irresistible fall or winter dessert.
Go to the recipe: No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Butterscotch Pudding
This butterscotch pudding is a luxuriously creamy, velvet-rich dessert that shows off the deep flavor of real butterscotch. Caramelized brown sugar and butter are slowly cooked with cream, then turned into a rich, custardy pudding with milk and egg yolks for a perfectly smooth texture.
Go to the recipe: Butterscotch Pudding
No-Bake Chocolate Pie
Move over, chocolate pudding pie! This no-bake chocolate pie recipe is the ultimate combination of convenience and elegance! Featuring a rich and velvety chocolate ganache filling nestled within a heavenly Oreo cookie crust and crowned with fluffy Chantilly whipped cream.
Go to the recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Pie
Pecan Upside Down Cake
This exceptional pecan upside-down cake is a perfect dessert for fall or Thanksgiving. It's an excellent harmony of moist yogurt cake as the base and caramelized pecan topping! The cake can be made in any pan you have, even in a Bundt pan, to turn it into a festive Pecan Upside-down Bundt cake.
Go to the recipe: Pecan Upside Down Cake
Pumpkin Custard Pie
This is, hands down, the best pumpkin custard pie recipe for fall. It features a flaky, buttery pie crust filled with silky, creamy, incredible, delicious pumpkin custard flavored with aromatic orange zest and nutmeg. This Pumpkin pie is made without evaporated milk, yet super rich, smooth, and full of fall flavors everyone loves!
Go to the recipe: Pumpkin Custard Pie
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Pecan pie cheesecake brings together everything you love about cheesecake and pecan pie. The crisp graham cracker crust holds a creamy vanilla cheesecake filling topped with glossy caramel-coated pecans that add crunch and warmth. It’s a showstopping dessert that is the perfect treat for Fall and definitely deserves a spot at your holiday table, Thanksgiving, and beyond.
Go to the recipe: Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Apple Crumb Cake
This moist and delicious apple crumb cake perfectly complements your breakfast or dessert table this season! Made with a cinnamon cake base and topped with a crunchy apple crumb topping and sweet apple glaze, it delivers a burst of warm fall flavor!
Go to the recipe: Apple Crumb Cake
Butterscotch Pie
This butterscotch pie is a rich and comforting take on the classic custard-style pies. A flaky homemade crust is filled with silky butterscotch pudding, resulting in its golden color and creamy texture. This pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. It’s a nostalgic dessert that feels both homely and refined.
Go to the recipe: Butterscotch Pie
Almond Pear Cake
This single-layer cake is loaded with almond flavor and juicy pears, and you'll be amazed at how easy it is! The cinnamon and orange zest-infused poached pears blend perfectly with a moist and delicious cake packed with almond, vanilla, and cardamom.
Go to the recipe: Almond Pear Cake
Apple Galette
This easy apple galette has a buttery, flaky pie crust filled with tender cinnamon apples, finished with a drizzle of apple caramel made from the drained apple juices. Granny Smith apples for their tartness and structure, a cream-cheese dough that folds without cracking, long apple slices arranged in overlapping layers that hold their shape in the oven, and an apple caramel made from the drained filling juices that gets drizzled over the top at the end.
Go to the recipe: Apple Galette
The post 19 Easy Make Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts for Stress-Free Hosting appeared first on Spatula Desserts.