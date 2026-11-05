23 Sweet, Homemade After-School Snacks Kids Will Ask for On Repeat

Kids somehow come home hungry from school, even after finishing everything in their lunchbox. And when they're asking for snacks before they've even put their bags down, it helps to have something homemade ready. These sweet after-school snacks are a nice change from store-bought options, and once your kids find their favorites, don't be surprised if they start asking for them every day.

Banana Mini Muffins

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The next time you notice your bananas getting a little brown, whip up a batch of these super moist and absolutely delicious banana mini muffins! They are the perfect bite-sized on-the-go breakfast or snack. This easy recipe requires fewer than 10 ingredients and takes under 30 minutes to make!

Go to the recipe: Banana Mini Muffins

Brownie Cookies

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These fudgy chocolate brownie cookies are the ultimate sweet treat for brownie and chocolate lovers! With a perfectly crinkled top, an ooey-gooey center, and a sprinkle of salt, these cookies are impossible to resist and come together in just 10 minutes!

Go to the recipe: Brownie Cookies

Nutella Puff Pastry Twists

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Filled with the divine flavor combination of rich, creamy chocolate and hazelnut, these crisp, flaky Nutella puff pastry twists are scrumptious! This quick and easy two-ingredient recipe using store-bought puff pastry takes 30 minutes! Perfect for breakfast or dessert, and also a fantastic kid-approved afternoon snack or sweet appetizer at any party!

Go to the recipe: Nutella Puff Pastry Twists

Peanut Butter Brownies

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Made with two rich, fudgy chocolate brownie layers and a luscious, creamy peanut butter filling in the center, these peanut butter brownies are a flavor combo made in heaven! Whether baking for a gathering with friends or treating yourself to a crave-worthy dessert at home, keeping your hands off these mind-blowing treats will be almost impossible!

Go to the recipe: Peanut Butter Brownies

Turtle Cookies

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Turtle cookies bring all your favorite flavors together in one perfect bite. Nutty, sweet pecans, butterscotch, and dark chocolate chips come together in a cookie that’s crunchy at the edges, soft in the middle, and perfectly sweet, making every bite feel like a small celebration.

Go to the recipe: Turtle Cookies

Apple Danish

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This apple danish is made with individual squares of buttery, flaky rough puff pastry topped with thinly sliced apples and a warm cinnamon sugar finish. The base stays crisp, the apples turn perfectly tender, and each square bakes up looking like it came from a proper bakery. Ideal for a weekend brunch or a cozy autumn breakfast when you want something genuinely impressive without spending the whole morning in the kitchen.

Go to the recipe: Apple Danish

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

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This oatmeal craisin cookie recipe is the ultimate soft and chewy cookie treat. Making these healthy oatmeal cranberry cookies is easy yet provides a luxurious cookie experience. The cookies are loaded with craisins, cinnamon, and brown sugar, making them wonderfully rich yet very well-balanced in sweetness.

Go to the recipe: Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

Peanut Butter Cake

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If you have been searching for the ultimate peanut butter cake recipe that will be the talk of the town, look no further! This recipe is made with moist, fluffy sponge cakes and topped with a smooth and creamy peanut butter cream cheese frosting. It is perfect for a special occasion or a casual snack.

Go to the recipe: Peanut Butter Cake

Cinnamon Babka

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Made with soft, buttery dough twisted in cinnamon sugar and glossed with light homemade sugar syrup, this cozy cinnamon babka is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser! It is perfectly sweet and warmly spiced, making it an ideal treat for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or after dinner.

Go to the recipe: Cinnamon Babka

Pumpkin Blondies

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Super gooey and chewy pumpkin blondies loaded with warm pumpkin flavor and spices are the perfect sweet snack for fall! With pumpkin pie spice, chocolate chips, and hints of caramel butterscotch undertones, they might be your favorite easy snack this season!

Go to the recipe: Pumpkin Blondies

Double Chocolate Muffins

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Chocolate fanatics will love these irresistibly decadent double chocolate muffins. Made with a moist chocolate sponge, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips, they are packed with rich chocolate flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth texture that you won't forget.

Go to the recipe: Double Chocolate Muffins

Banana Bread

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Did you know that you can achieve a fluffy texture and tender crumb in your banana bread without baking soda? While many quick bread recipes rely on this ingredient for the proper lift, your delicious banana bread doesn't need it! Learn how to make banana bread with baking powder instead of baking soda with this easy recipe.

Go to the recipe: Banana Bread

Mini Brownie Bites

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With crackly tops and super fudgy centers, these Mini Brownie Bites are the perfect delectable sweet treat that pops right into your mouth! Baked in a mini muffin pan, it's a super-easy recipe that comes together in just a matter of minutes.

Go to the recipe: Mini Brownie Bites

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

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These easy chocolate chip walnut cookies are a delicious way to give the nut lovers in your family a sweet treat. Semi-sweet dark chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and a sprinkle of bright sea salt help balance the flavors, making this an indulgent cookie to enjoy during those darker evenings as we transition into fall and winter.

Go to the recipe: Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

Biscoff Brownies

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This Biscoff brownie recipe uses both Biscoff cookie spread and Biscoff cookies, so if you're a big fan of Biscoff cookie butter and fudgy brownies, you need to try this! This recipe has a fantastic combination of sweet, chocolate, caramel, and spicy flavors in one bite! You don't want to miss it!

Go to the recipe: Biscoff Brownies

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

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These are the best baked cinnamon sugar doughnuts to make when you want light and fluffy doughnuts without the hassle of deep-frying. Even though this is a baked donut recipe, it still has that light, fluffy texture and delicious flavor. Every bite is loaded with delicate cinnamon spice, and all the flavors are perfectly balanced.

Go to the recipe: Baked Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Pecan Snowball Cookies

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These sweet, crunchy, buttery pecan snowball cookies are a delicious way to decorate your dessert table this holiday season! Also known as Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cookies, these snowy treats use just a handful of basic pantry staples to create a fun-shaped and eye-catching dessert that all ages will love.

Go to the recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Pumpkin Banana Muffins

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These pumpkin banana muffins are crazy moist, with fragrant fall spices and gooey chocolate chips. The perfect snack or a quick breakfast. The sweet and spicy ‘just baked’ aroma of these muffins will fill your whole house, and you won’t be able to wait before eating them warm and freshly baked straight out of the oven.

Go to the recipe: Pumpkin Banana Muffins

Puff Pastry Cinnamon Twists

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These super flaky, sweet Puff Pastry Cinnamon Twists are incredibly simple to make and absolutely delicious! Made with 6 simple ingredients, it's a super-easy recipe. You only need a package of store-bought puff pastry, and the cinnamon twist pastry takes just minutes to make and bake.

Go to the recipe: Puff Pastry Cinnamon Twists

Biscoff Butter Cookies

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These Biscoff butter cookies are the most delicious chocolate chip cookies, loaded with Lotus Biscoff spread, cinnamon, and brown sugar. They're an indulgent treat for everyone in the family! These cookies are chewy on the outside and gooey on the inside, with that special Biscoff flavor everyone loves!

Go to the recipe: Biscoff Butter Cookies

Banana Nutella Muffins

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These irresistible banana Nutella muffins combine the cozy flavor of banana bread with the creamy chocolate-hazelnut flavor of Nutella. With a moist, banana bread crumb and gooey Nutella inside and on top, they're perfect for a sweet breakfast or a midday treat.

Go to the recipe: Banana Nutella Muffins

Chocolate Marble Loaf Cake

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This wonderful, moist chocolate marble loaf cake (pound cake) is the perfect elegant yet easy tea cake to serve for breakfast or as a dessert! My "better than Starbucks marble cake" consists of a fluffy and delicious swirl of vanilla and chocolate cake covered with a three-ingredient crunchy chocolate hazelnut glaze!

Go to the recipe: Chocolate Marble Loaf Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

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Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven, and these peanut butter chocolate chip cookies prove it! With a soft, homemade dough infused with creamy peanut butter and packed with gooey chocolate chips, they're just perfect.

Go to the recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

The post 23 Sweet, Homemade After-School Snacks Kids Will Ask for On Repeat appeared first on Spatula Desserts.

23 Sweet, Homemade After-School Snacks Kids Will Ask for On Repeat