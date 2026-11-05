21 Cozy Apple Desserts to Bake Before Fall Is Gone

Apple season always seems to go by faster than you'd like, especially when there are so many good recipes you haven't tried yet. And if you've been meaning to do some fall baking, now's the time to make the most of those fresh apples. These cozy apple desserts give you plenty of reasons to enjoy the season before it's over.

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

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This apple crumble cheesecake is the perfect mixture of warm cinnamon apples, comforting crumble, and a rich, tangy cheesecake. Cheesecake fans who love the apple season will adore this dessert! It has the most amazing flavor and texture, and it's the perfect treat for Fall that works for any occasion.

Go to the recipe: Apple Crumble Cheesecake

Apple Pie

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A classic apple pie is a cozy Fall staple, designed to be enjoyed with family and friends throughout Fall and Thanksgiving. My apple pie recipe features a crisp and buttery pie crust, filled to the brim with a juicy homemade apple filling. Every bite is filled with nostalgia!

Go to the recipe: Apple Pie

Apple Tarte Tatin

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Apple tarte tatin is one of the most elegant French desserts out there. Soft and delicious caramelized apples sit on a bed of flaky, buttery puff pastry, ensuring every bite is packed with the best flavor and texture. It's a classic for a reason!

Go to the recipe: Apple Tarte Tatin

Cinnamon Apple Bread

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Cinnamon apple bread is a cozy, moist, and delicious loaf filled with Fall flavor. Juicy, buttery apples, tender sponge, and a hint of spice make this one of the best apple desserts around. This cinnamon apple bread has the most amazing texture, with rich warmth and buttery-soft apples in every bite. Then, I added an apple glaze on top to double down on the flavor, and it really takes it to the next level.

Go to the recipe: Cinnamon Apple Bread

Apple Crumble Pie

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This mouthwatering apple crumble pie is made with fresh apples, sweet apple crumble, and a flaky, buttery pie crust. It will be impossible not to return for seconds. Serve it with a bowl of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for the ultimate dessert!

Go to the recipe: Apple Crumble Pie

Apple Crumb Cake

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This moist and delicious apple crumb cake perfectly complements your breakfast or dessert table this season! Made with a cinnamon cake base and topped with a crunchy apple crumb topping and sweet apple glaze, it delivers a burst of warm fall flavor!

Go to the recipe: Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Bread Pudding

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If you've been wondering what to do with that leftover bread sitting on the counter, this apple bread pudding is a delicious way to use it! Made with fresh apples, bread, and warm cinnamon, this old-fashioned apple bread pudding recipe takes little effort yet packs plenty of sweet flavor.

Go to the recipe: Apple Bread Pudding

Apple Pie Cookies

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These irresistible apple pie cookies will be the talk of the table this holiday season! Made with fresh apples and a sweet, delicious apple pie filling, they will make you feel like you are eating mini apple pies (without all the hassle)! Their warm, comforting flavor makes them the perfect dessert to sweeten holiday gatherings.

Go to the recipe: Apple Pie Cookies

Apple Crumble Muffins

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These moist, delicious apple crumble muffins will be the best thing on your dessert table this fall! Fresh apple chunks are baked into a moist cinnamon muffin and topped with a crunchy, homemade crumble. They create the perfect combination of fall flavors in one bite.

Go to the recipe: Apple Crumble Muffins

Cinnamon Apple Babka

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This cinnamon apple babka features a sweet apple and cinnamon filling twisted inside rich, buttery yeasted dough. It is extra moist and crazy delicious, and the best cinnamon babka recipe you will find on the internet. It is a wonderful, comforting dessert for fall, but perfect all year round.

Go to the recipe: Cinnamon Apple Babka

Cinnamon Apple Cake

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This easy cinnamon apple cake is just what you need to bring your dessert table to life this fall! It has a moist cinnamon cake layer topped with fresh apples and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for the perfect finishing touch. You can serve it with a hot cup of coffee or tea as a sweet breakfast!

Go to the recipe: Cinnamon Apple Cake

Apple Roses with Puff Pastry

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If you have been looking for an elegant treat to add to your fall dessert table, these easy apple roses with puff pastry are just what you have been looking for! Made with fresh apples, cinnamon, sugar, and a light, flaky puff pastry crust, this dessert is not only eye-catching but also mouthwateringly delicious.

Go to the recipe: Apple Roses with Puff Pastry

Apple Galette

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This easy apple galette has a buttery, flaky pie crust filled with tender cinnamon apples, finished with a drizzle of apple caramel made from the drained apple juices. Granny Smith apples for their tartness and structure, a cream-cheese dough that folds without cracking, long apple slices arranged in overlapping layers that hold their shape in the oven, and an apple caramel made from the drained filling juices that gets drizzled over the top at the end.

Go to the recipe: Apple Galette

Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Pie Filling

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This apple cinnamon roll recipe is so simple and beginner-friendly. Whether you serve it as a breakfast or as a dessert in the afternoon, there's nothing quite like a sweet, soft, and fluffy cinnamon roll with apple pie filling. With this easy-to-make recipe, featuring sweet brioche dough, delicious apples, and cream cheese icing, you can create these mouthwatering apple pie cinnamon rolls in no time.

Go to the recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Pie Filling

Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers

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Baked to golde n-brown perfection, these delicious puff pastry apple turnovers are flaky and crunchy on the outside, yet creamy on the inside. They are filled with cinnamon-spiced sweet apples and are easier to make than apple pie.

Go to the recipe: Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers

Bailey's Apple Pie

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This Baileys apple pie recipe is the ultimate homemade apple pie with an Irish cream twist. A flaky, buttery pie crust is filled with a super delicious homemade apple pie filling infused with Baileys. This is the pie everyone has to make over the fall!

Go to the recipe: Baileys Apple Pie

Apple Pie Cupcakes

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This delicious cupcake features a brown sugar, cinnamon cupcake base that is enhanced with fall spices, apple pie filling, and a delicate whipped mascarpone frosting! This recipe is much easier than a traditional apple pie, and perfect for beginner bakers.

Go to the recipe: Apple Pie Cupcakes

Apple Hand Pies

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There is only one thing better than apple pie: apple hand pies! These adorable mini apple pies are made of flaky pie dough and a creamy spiced apple filling. They are super easy to make and totally irresistible.

Go to the recipe: Apple Hand Pies

Spiced Apple Cake

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This spiced apple cake, full of deep apple flavors, is probably the easiest and most delicious apple cake recipe to try this fall. A super-moist brown sugar cake loaded with spices and apples, topped with a simple ginger apple compote, is the ultimate recipe to try this time of year.

Go to the recipe: Spiced Apple Cake

Apple Danish

This apple danish is made with individual squares of buttery, flaky rough puff pastry topped with thinly sliced apples and a warm cinnamon sugar finish. The base stays crisp, the apples turn perfectly tender, and each square bakes up looking like it came from a proper bakery. Ideal for a weekend brunch or a cozy autumn breakfast when you want something genuinely impressive without spending the whole morning in the kitchen.

Go to the recipe: Apple Danish

Apple Pie Choux Au Craquelin

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This apple pie choux au craquelin (crispy cream puff) perfectly combines the flavors of American apple pie and French choux pastry. A showstopper dessert that will be the star of this fall! The crispy choux au craquelin perfectly bonds with the creamy homemade apple pie filling, while the whipped mascarpone on top balances the flavors.

Go to the recipe: Apple Pie Choux Au Craquelin

The post 21 Cozy Apple Desserts to Bake Before Fall Is Gone appeared first on Spatula Desserts.

21 Cozy Apple Desserts to Bake Before Fall Is Gone