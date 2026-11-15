Spartanburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new facilities and services popping up across the county. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Spartanburg County Animal Welfare Services / HumanePro

Spartanburg County Animal Welfare Services / Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $140,000 + sign-on bonus

Apply by: February 7, 2027 (open until filled)

This role is based in a brand-new, fully equipped county Pet Resource Center with digital radiography, ultrasound, in-house lab, and dedicated surgery suites. No weekends or on-call, flexible 4- or 5-day schedule, CE and license costs covered, and a chance to shape a progressive shelter medicine program.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under an RN in a fast-paced cardiac unit, handling vital signs, basic nursing skills, phlebotomy, and daily living support for patients. Good fit if you have BLS and some nursing or multi-skill tech training and want flexible, as-needed hospital shifts.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role on an acute care med-surg unit, caring for a mix of inpatients using evidence-based practice. Open to novice through experienced nurses with an active SC or Compact RN license who want strong teamwork, bedside care, and clear paths for ongoing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.