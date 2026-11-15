Spartanburg’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and people time, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Thrive Restaurant Group

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house at Applebee’s and grow into a people-focused hospitality leader. This role comes with growth and leadership development, generous PTO, free shift meals, employee discounts, a robust health insurance package, 401(k) with match, and even relocation assistance for those who qualify.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Serve wings, drinks, and game-day vibes in a high-energy sports bar setting. This role offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, shift and family meal discounts, training and advancement, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if you meet eligibility rules.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.